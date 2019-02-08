Philippine video subscription faces new threat

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 05:50 pm

In a recently conducted YouGov study of the content-viewing behavior of Filipino consumers, it was revealed that more than one in four consumers (28 percent) use a TV box, which can be used to stream pirated television and video content. These TV boxes, also known as illicit streaming devices (ISDs), allow users to access hundreds of pirated television channels and video on demand, usually with a low annual fee. TV boxes often come preloaded, with pirated applications allowing plug-and-play access to pirated content. The survey found that Showbox (11 percent), CloudTV (9 percent), FunTV (6 percent), and Hug U Box (5 percent) are among the most popular pirated applications among Filipino consumers.

The survey, commissioned by AVIA’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by YouGov, also highlights the detrimental effects of streaming piracy on legitimate online-subscription services. Of the 28 percent of consumers who purchased an ISD, close to one in five (18 percent) stated that they cancelled all or some of their subscription to legal pay TV services. 15 percent asserted that they cancelled their local pay-television subscriptions as a direct consequence of owning an ISD. International-subscription services, which include pan-Asia-only offerings, were impacted the most, with almost one in four (23 percent) Filipino users in favor of ISD purchases.

Globe Telecom President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest Cu revealed that the behavioral insights in the study found by YouGov have strengthened the company’s resolve to reach more Filipinos in its education drive against pirated web sites and illicit streaming devices. “We will actively collaborate with members of AVIA and CAP and other content partners to push our #PlayItRight anti-piracy campaign to ensure a wider reach,” Cu said.

“The PCTA has always stood against piracy and the association is alarmed at the results of the YouGov survey, which serves as a call to work even harder to stamp out piracy in the Philippines, together with AVIA and CAP” said Joel Dabao, president of the Philippines Cable Television Association.

In addition to the short-term problem of cancelled subscriptions, many of the people using ISDs are young. The survey found that ISDs are particularly favored among 18-24 year-olds, with more than half (57 percent) cancelling legitimate subscription services as a result of owning ISDs, especially international subscriptions (32 percent).

Canceling legitimate subscription services and paying less for access to pirated content is fraught with risks, as Neil Gane, general manager of AVIA Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) said that: “However, the damage done to consumers themselves, because of the nexus between content piracy and malware, is only beginning to be recognized. Piracy web sites and applications typically have a ‘Click Happy’ user base, and as such are being used more and more as clickbait to distribute malware. Unfortunately the appetite for ‘free’ or cheap subscription, pirated content blinker-users from…malware infection.”