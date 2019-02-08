Santino’s Supreme Slice supports OPM with WishFM!

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 06:09 pm



SANTINO’S SUPREME SLICE is now on its 2nd year of its SUPREME campaign, Battle of the Supreme: Team Pineapple vs. Team Anti-Pineapple! This year, SANTINO’S SUPREME SLICE in partnership with Wish FM celebrates Original Pinoy Music (OPM)artistry and music. This campaign kicks off this February 14, 2019 featuring Daryl Ong.



LOVE A SUPREME DUET WITH DARYL? Upload a 30-second to 1-minute video clip of yourself singing your supreme love song, it can either be the ORIGINAL (Team Pineapple) or a REVIVAL (Team Anti-Pineapple). Example, “Pangako sa Yo” original by Rey Valera, or “Pangako sa Yo” revival by Vina Morales. tag the official Facebook page: @SantinosSupremeSlice, post it in public and use the hashtags: #SantinosSupremeSlice #BattleOfTheSupreme until February 10, 2019. Video with the most loves wins, winner gets to sing or be serenaded by Daryl Ong at the SANTINOS SUPREME SLICE Wishclusive Happy Hearts Day BATTLE OF THE SUPREME event on FEBRUARY 14!Are you a forever fan of Team Pineapple or you’ll stick being in Team Anti-Pineapple? Which SLICE are you ON? Be part of the BATTLE OF THE SUPREME by visiting the SANTINO’S SUPREME SLICE Official Facebook Page.

SANTINO’S SUPREME SLICE is the Philippines’ fastest growing pizza kiosk chain with over 300 SUPREME outlets nationwide. For a SUPREME business opportunity, you can reach us thru these hotlines: Manila (02) 442-9444; Cebu (032) 520-8811, Davao (082) 295-7943 or 0925-511-9444. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/SantinosSupremeSliceOfficial/ and follow us on Instagram: @santinos_supremeslice. LIVE LIFE SUPREME!