‘PHL economy to stay sluggish in the Year of the Earth Pig’

Last updated on February 6th, 2019 at 01:04 am

EXPECT more volatility in the stock market in the Year of the Earth Boar (Pig).

This was the forecast of geomancer Princess Lim-Fernandez of the Yin & Yang Shop of Harmony, as the world enters the autumn and winter period in terms of the Chinese zodiac cycles. As such, the Philippine economy will continue being sluggish. “It is more damp, quieter, colder. People are lazy to go out; they’d rather stay home. When it comes to business though, it’s not such a good thing. People are more laid back, so there is a general slowdown and that started last year after summer, around July. The next six years are going to be like that. We are now in the autumn and winter cycle, so the most volatile will be the stock market; it will be the first to feel it.”

Because earth is the dominant element this year, industries related to earth will flourish in 2019, the feng shui expert told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of Tuesday’s Lunar New Year blessing ceremony at the Luxe Duty Free outlet in Pasay City. These are media, entertainment, the “glamour industry” (e.g., skin-care products, cosmetic surgery), wellness and health (e.g, food supplements), and agriculture. “There has been a surge in demand for organic products and natural sources; five to six years ago, people were not willing to pay an extra P100 for a tray of organic eggs, but now they are. The energies have been shifting since last year.”

Feng shui or geomancy is an ancient art or science originating from China which seeks to create harmony and balance of the energies in one’s environment.

As the year’s dominant element is earth, while the Pig is ruled by the water element, 2019 is bound to be a year of conflicts. “In general, people have to keep open lines of communication to lessen the chances of misunderstanding,” she advised. When raising issues or commenting, do it in a gentle, friendlier tone. “You may have the best intentions, but if delivered in a bad way, then it doesn’t achieve what you want.”

When mixing earth and water, we get mud, Lim-Fernandez said, in explaining the conflict in the year and the animal’s elements. “Our view might be muddied,” she stressed, “so do not believe the first thing that is told to you; do your own research and make background checks. People will have a limited view this year, but we need to have more foresight to prepare for the next few years.”

Businesses that won’t be so lucky are largely ruled by the unfavorable elements this year, which are water and metal. Such businesses include travel and tourism, the hospitality industry (e.g., hotels), transportation and the mining industry.

However, Lim-Fernandez encourages CEOs in these industries not to take this negatively. “From a business standpoint, they can assess their existing rules and regulations, their polices and maybe they can see how they can streamline some of their operations. Even if the top figure [i.e., revenue] doesn’t significantly increase, if they are able to streamline their operations, it will also positively affect the bottom line.” This way, they will be able to prepare their businesses for the boom cycles when the metal and water elements rule again, she stressed.

She encouraged self-reflection, especially for those whose businesses are not expected to do so well in the Pig Year. “It’s important to know your core, whether it’s in the business or the social setting. You know these are people who will give you honest feedback, and who will help you lift that muddied view. But first you have to identify who they are.… When there’s a long weekend coming up, instead of going out [on vacation], go on a retreat or recollection, or engage in some activity that involves self-realization. Ask yourself these three questions: 1) What matters to me the most? 2) What makes me happy? and 3) What is my core? Who is my core? Who belongs to my core? You will be surprised by the answers you will get.”

New premier duty-free outlet

Luxe Duty Free, which opened last October, is the new premier outlet of the Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC). It primarily targets foreign tourists and tour groups who will be visiting the Mall of Asia complex. The outlet has an extensive line up of popular luxury fashion brands like Coach, Bally, Longchamp, Michael Kors and famous fragrance and cosmetic brands such as Chanel, Estee Lauder, La Mer, La Prairie, Clarins, Mac, Dior, Lancome, Laneige, Bobbi Brown, Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Sulwhasoo, Shiseido, as well a limited array of select premier liquor brands.

DFPC COO Vicente Angala recently said the state-run retail agency is targeting sales of some $220 million this year, with the opening of more duty-free outlets in international airports in the country. (See, “Duty Free sets $220-million sales goal this year,” in the BusinessMirror online of, January 25, 2019.)