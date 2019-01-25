Duty Free sets $220-million sales goal this year

Last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 12:35 am

Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) is targeting to reach $220 million (P11.66 billion) in sales this year, just 1.4 percent higher from the $217 million (P11.5 billion) recorded in 2018.

This is a slight slowdown from last year’s 2-percent sales growth after $212.8 million was generated in 2017.

In an interview with reporters at the DFPC’s new Luxe Duty Free outlet at the Mall of Asia complex, chief operating officer (COO) Vicente Pelagio Angala also said the company plans to open new stores at the international airports in Puerto Princesa in Palawan and Panglao in Bohol this year.

“We have been coordinating with the Department of Transportation [regarding the opening of airports], and definitely [the new stores] will happen this year,” he said.

With this expansion, the government firm will likely hit its target of reaching 15 percent of international travelers by 2027. He failed to say, however, how many foreign travelers are being reached at present.

Filipinos returning from business trips and holidays abroad, balikbayans, and overseas Filipino workers remained the largest buyers of duty-free goods in 2018, accounting for some $60 million (P3.18 billion) of total of transactions. They were followed by Americans at $4.9 million (P260 million), the Chinese at $1.5 million (P79.5 million), and Canadians at $1.1 million (P53 million).

Confectioneries were the most saleable products among DFPC’s lines, followed by liquors and spirits, perfume and cosmetics, fashion items, and supermarket goods.

Angala said: “One of the factors that contributed to this growth is our partnerships with third-party online payments solutions such as Alipay and WeChat.” Both payment solutions are mostly used by Chinese tourists, which grew by 30 percent to 1.16 million from January to November 2018.

Quality Filipino export products have also been added to the product mix at the DFPC stores. In line with the thrust of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat to support Filipino businesses and artisans, Angala said about 27 local brands will be sold at the Philippines’ Finest kiosk at Luxe outlet, while 11 brands will be added at the Fiestamall in Parañaque City. He revealed the upcoming brands include fashion items, furniture, and home merchandise.

“We’re very thrilled with our additions this year,” the DFPC COO said. “We believe that DFPC is an effective vehicle to promote Filipino creativity because our products are sold to departing passengers for their consumption abroad.”

Currently, there are 39 Filipino brands available at DFPC stores. The newest products include chocolate confections from popular purveyors like Malagos Agri-venture, Theo and Philo, Filipinas Oro de Cacao, Ralph and Matthew, as well as coffee and tea products from Gourmet Farms, Armson Foods, Freefood Coconut Manufacturing, and the Manila Cookie Story.

“Locally-made products in our stores have steadily grown to this day and we expect for it to continue to grow in the coming years,” said Angala.

“With the challenges and hurdles the industry is facing, DFPC will stay committed to its mandate to boost the country’s tourism industry by providing Filipino travelers with an extensive range of gifts to bring home to their loved ones,” he stressed.