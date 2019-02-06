House sure it can ratify 2019 budget

THE House of Representatives said it will stretch its session until Friday to ratify the proposed P3.757-trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2019.

In a text message, House Secretary General Roberto Maling told lawmakers that several pending measures, including the 2019 appropriations, will be approved on Friday.

“Roll call will be conducted immediately after the daily Call to Order at 3 p.m. Approval of measures on second reading and third reading, as well as the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the 2019 budget, are scheduled to be taken up during this period,” said Maling.

The bicameral conference committee has yet to approve a reconciled version of the 2019 budget.

The House will hold sessions until February 6 before it adjourns from February 9 to May 19 for the 2019 midterm elections.

House Appropriations Chairman Rolando Andaya Jr., meanwhile, said the 2019 GAA will be ready for President Duterte’s signature next week. Andaya, also chairman of the House contingent to the bicameral conference committee on the budget, said they will approve the bicameral version of the national budget on February 6.

“All talk of a reenacted budget is baseless. The 2019 national budget will be ready for the President’s signature next week,” he said.