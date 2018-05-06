Shamaine Buencamino is a class act

ON May 12 Floy Quintos’s highly regarded The Kundiman Party will have a special finalé matinee show at the Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero Theater of the University of the Philippines Diliman for the sole benefit of The Julia Buencamino Bench Project.

For some weeks now, Shamaine Buencamino

has been getting rave reviews for her brave and spotless performance as Maestra Adela in the production and this particular show will be doubly special for the thespian.

The Julia Buencamino Bench Project is a major part of the mental-health advocacy of the Buencaminos after Nonie and Shamaine’s daughter Julia passed on. They go to different schools to give a talk to the students and put up a “bench” where students and passers-by in the campus can sit and talk to someone, or open up their hearts and minds to those who care to listen and hear them out. Julia Buencamino is Shamaine’s teenage daughter who took her own life a few years ago.

We spoke to Buencamino and listened carefully as she shared with us her journey as Maestra Adela.

“Several years ago, Floy Quintos told me he wanted to bring the main actors in his past plays together in one production. I was notified through a conversation thread that included several actors, if we wanted to be part of a play in which the script was still being written and finalized. Without knowing the details, my manager and I said yes. He loves Floy and Floy’s works, and it has been three years since I last did a play. And so came The Kundiman Party,” she shared.

Buencamino faced a little dilemma because after she said yes to the project, two television shows that were initially put on halt wanted to resume and had big plans for her respective characters, but everything was settled, and rehearsals continued without a glitch.

“God’s timing is truly impeccable. I’m still amazed I was able to squeeze in two television shows and one play all at the same time,” she enthused.

The Kundiman Party has been praised even by hard-nosed theater critics, but according to Buencamino, it did not start on sure footing. “Scenes were added, lines were rewritten and some monologues even became songs. Things started to evolve on their own, took the natural course, and, of course, we embraced all the changes, knowing in our hearts that all will turn out for the best.”

She continued, “For instance, Floy originally wrote that Maestra Adela will play the piano to accompany her voice student toward the ending of the play, But I knew from experience that there was not enough time for me to learn to play the whole song, so I was adamant. And true enough, things turned out much better, and I won’t be a spoiler. All I can tell you is that particular scene had a more magical and heartwarming effect on the audience.”

She shared that her role in The Kundiman Party will have a special place in her heart.

“Maestra Adela may not be as difficult as Atang de la Rama but it is special. It pierces right to the core of our senses and emotions during these politically unstable times. It speaks of the role of artists in trying to affect change and making ripples through our art. I feel very fortunate to be part of the play that mirrors the realities of contemporary society. And it is not just any ordinary play, but one that has balls.”

Buencamino feels that she is being guided every step of the way by a Higher Force. “Just like my decision to buy a show for our mental-health advocacy project. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision since I’m a first time show buyer. And I’m lucky I got the finalé show.”

Shamaine Buencamino is a class act indeed. She shines in whatever role she decides to take on. She prepares for these roles thoroughly and weaves her magic when the camera rolls or the curtain rises. Just a few days ago, she received the Gawad Tanglaw Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Giancarlo Abrahan’s Paki.

“I’m thankful for the many blessings that continue to come my way. We experienced a tragedy not long ago, and it shook us beyond what we can ever imagine. But we continue to keep the faith, balancing our work as artists, actors and parents, knowing that there is a time and a reason for everything.”