Unesco inscribes Aklan’s piña weaving to intangible cultural heritage list

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has included the craft and tradition of the handwoven piña or pineapple textile of Aklan in its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The declaration took place during the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee in Kasane, Botswana earlier this month. Every year, the Unesco committee for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage gathers to honor and preserve cultural practices and expressions around the world.

Aklan’s piña handloom weaving joins 44 other new elements internationally added to the list, alongside ceramic arts in Uzbekistan, the Palestinian traditional dance Dabkeh, and the practice of opera singing in Italy, among others. The Philippines’ latest entry is its fifth intangible cultural heritage (ICH) element to be inscribed, following the hudhud chants and the punnuk ritual of the Ifugao; the Darangen epic of the Meranaw and the buklog ritual of the Subanen, which was inscribed in the separate List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. Meanwhile, NCCA’s School of Living Traditions was inscribed in Unesco’s Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.

“A source of pride and a strong identity marker, the piña is the most highly regarded of the traditional textiles of the Philippines,” reads the entry about the Aklan piña handloom weaving on the Unesco list. “The knowledge and skills of piña handloom weaving are primarily passed on within families…. The practice is also transmitted through the Schools of Living Traditions, which were initiated by local communities in partnership with the government to help safeguard intangible cultural heritage in the Philippines.”

The piña, of course, is used as prime material in formal attire such as the terno and the barong Tagalog as well as in finery and other objects. Often passed on as heirloom pieces, piña products are highly prized for its beauty and the tedious process involved, with its fiber marked by an elegant luster, delicacy and simplicity.

The weaving of the piña is estimated to be about two centuries old, as its process remains almost unchanged throughout the years.

The Akeanon people of the province of Aklan in the northwestern portion of Panay Island, part of the Visayan cluster of islands in central Philippines, are known for producing the piña. Production is historically concentrated in the barangays of Old Buswang and New Buswang in the capital town of the province, Kalibo, as well as in nearby municipalities, such as Makato, Tangalan, Balete, Banga and Lezo. The practice of the craft has spread to other areas, including the provinces of Antique, Capiz, Leyte, Camarines Sur and Palawan.

Unesco maintains two lists of its Intangible Cultural Heritage. First, the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which comprises “elements that help demonstrate the diversity of this heritage and raise awareness about its importance.” Second is the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, which includes elements that “require urgent measures to keep them alive.” Additionally, Unesco also maintains the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, which “allows States Parties, communities and other stakeholders to share successful safeguarding experiences and examples of how they surmounted challenges faced in the transmission of their living heritage, its practice and knowledge to the future generation.”

Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists now feature 694 elements corresponding to 140 countries, and the Register now features 37 practices corresponding to 31 countries.

***

For-mixing whiskey brand Monkey Shoulder mounts a community mural as part of its pop-up in Bonifacio Global City, in collaboration with muralist Jill Arteche.

The artist has been making the rounds here and around the world with her distinctive style. She said it was part of her goal to work with a beverage brand, and was grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Monkey Shoulder.

“I was inspired by the phrase, ‘Make It Monkey,’ which for me played with the idea of living boldly and making your life truly yours,” Arteche said.

Her mural bursts in vivid color and vibrant life, while promoting a joyous vibe in tune with the holiday season. The piece shows people engaging in revelry, toasting with one another and having a good time.

The Monkey Shoulder Mixing Tree and Pop-Up Bar at Bonifacio Global City is available for viewing until the end of the year.