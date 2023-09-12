PHL, Aussie troops conclude ‘Exercise Carabaroo 2023’

Philippine Army (PA) and Australian Army troops on September 8 formally concluded the three-week “Exercise Carabaroo” that enhanced participating units’ interoperability in multination combined arms teams.

Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement Monday, said closing ceremonies took place at the 1st Combat Engineer Regiment Headquarters, Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia.

“A total of 138 troops from the PA ‘s 1st Brigade Combat Team, First Scout Ranger Regiment, and Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) trained alongside the Australian counterparts and Timor-Leste Army held at the Robertson Barracks, Gunn Point and Channel Island in Darwin,” he added.

“Exercise Carabaroo” is a bilateral exercise that conducts dismounted infantry operations in urban terrain. It started last August 23.

It is also part of the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade’s Exercise Predator’s Run, a multinational training activity that simulates littoral combined arms maneuvers in a large-scale force-on-force environment.

The exercise aims to contribute to the command’s capability development and capacity building as well as to provide an excellent opportunity for participating units to further develop interoperability in a complex operating environment.