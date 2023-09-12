PBBM to attend 10th Asian Summit in Singapore

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will be in Singapore on Wednesday to attend a summit and the finals of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023.



It will coincide with the celebration of the chief executive’s 66th birthday.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Marcos will join Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in participating in the 10th Asian Conference of Milken Institute.



“The Asia Summit 2023 will focus their discussions on issues about peace and stability, inequality, cultural differences, and irreparable environmental damage,” PCO said.



During the event, Marcos will give a 30-minute talk, to highlight “the government’s efforts in improving the lives of Filipinos amid challenges from significant global events.”



The Milken Institute is a California-based non-profit think tank that publishes research on human capital, access capital, financial structures and innovations among others.



The President is also set to meet with business leaders to forge possible new partnerships in select sectors.



He will also be attending the finals of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023 upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



Last year, the chief executive was also able to attend the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, which drew heavy criticisms since it happened while the country was battered by storms and due to concerns public funds were used for it.



The Palace assured the legality of the said trip saying Marcos used the opportunity to meet with business leaders.