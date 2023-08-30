The Philippines doesn’t just have beautiful beaches; it’s also home to delectable delicacies of different flavors that will surely leave one wanting more. These pasalubong from the Philippines originated in various provinces. And because they’re so popular, you can easily find most of them wherever you are in the archipelago.

Planning to travel to the Philippines? Have a taste of these Filipino pasalubong and bring some to your home for everyone to enjoy!

Pinoy Pasalubong You Should Definitely Try

If you’ve visited the country to take on the challenge of eating exotic Filipino foods, you shouldn’t miss the sweet and savory treats. Whether you’re a foreigner or a Filipino visiting popular tourist spots in the Philippines, these tasty delicacies will surely appease your palate.

Let’s get to know some of them:

1. Ube Jam

Because of its unique flavor, creamy texture, and decadence, ube jam has won the hearts of many people worldwide. Good Shepherd, a nun-run convent whose profits go to needy children, frequently produces this popular Filipino pasalubong in Baguio. The sweet treat has hints of vanilla, and the creaminess of the milk goes wonderfully well in your mouth. Ube jam pairs well as a bread spread, but you can also eat it straight from the bottle.

2. Strawberry Jam

Another pasalubong from the Philippines that’s a must-try in Baguio is strawberry jam. After all, Baguio’s strawberries are famous far and wide. Baguio strawberries are used to make various treats, including strawberry taho, strawberry cakes, and strawberry jams. Made from natural ingredients, you simply can’t leave the City of Pines without purchasing delightful food and fruit jams. Try this sweet and savory jam on your sandwiches and biscuits, or use it to fill your pastries.

3. Coffee Beans

Numerous coffee-growing regions in the Philippines produce Arabica, Robusta, Excelsa, and Liberica, locally known as Barako. Given the country’s consistently excellent flavor profiles, it’s also no surprise that the Philippines is a rising star in the specialty coffee industry. So if you’re a foreigner visiting for the first time and looking for a pasalubong, try bringing a bag of Philippine coffee beans. Awaken your senses with the robust flavor of Sagada Arabica or Batangas’s barako coffee beans. It will taste wonderful and bring back pleasant memories of your recent trip.

4. Choco Flakes

Here’s another Baguio pasalubong favorite: choco flakes! These cornflakes are covered in milk chocolate and white chocolate, making them sweet and crunchy. They are a staple treat in Baguio and are sold by Mika’san Sweetshop in distinctive green and yellow plastic jars. If you ever drop by the City of Pines, don’t forget to grab a jar or two from the city’s numerous pasalubong stores!

5. Tupig

If you ever find yourself in the northern part of the Philippines, you should try out the famous tupig! This delicacy from Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Ilocos, also known as intemtem or kangkanen, makes a tasty pasalubong for foreigners. It’s a grilled, banana leaf-wrapped snack stuffed with ground glutinous rice and coconut meat strips. The smokiness from the grilling process is what gives tupig its delicious flavor and enticing aroma. Roadside vendors commonly sell Tupig in bundles. You can eat it on its own or pair it with coffee for an elevated Filipino breakfast!

6. Buko Pie

The traditional Filipino dessert, buko pie, is as hearty as it is comforting. Its buttery, flaky crust pairs perfectly with the sweet young coconut filling. The Original Buko Pie Bakeshop in Los Baos, Laguna, is a great place to try this Filipino pasalubong. Each slice of their pies is guaranteed to be a delicious experience thanks to using only the finest and freshest ingredients, such as young coconut meat from their own farms.

7. Pastillas De Leche

Bulacan’s pastillas de leche is steeped in history and tradition. The secret to an excellent pastillas de leche is a steady hand and lots of time spent stirring fresh cow’s milk and sugar together. This treat may look simple—a perfect pasalubong for Filipinos and foreigners—but its luscious texture will have you returning for more. Pastillas de leche are available in various flavors, including ube and yema, each offering a unique sugary aftertaste.

8. Pili Nuts

If you are still searching for a good pasalubong from the Philippines to bring abroad, consider picking up a bag of pili nuts. Pili nuts are not only a delicacy but also a bountiful export from the Philippines’ Bicol region. It contains beneficial nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants. This sweet Filipino treat is a staple at any pasalubong center, so don’t forget to get one!

9. Ensaymada

Whether you like your ensaymada cheesy, hot, soft, or sweet, you can not go wrong with this traditional Philippine pasalubong. Bakeries and pastry shops all over the Philippines stock different ensaymada flavors, including cheese, monggo, ube, yema, and more. This timeless dessert is the Filipino people’s all-time favorite and one of the best pasalubong you can bring home.

10. Tablea

Got a taste for anything chocolatey? Try tablea! Tablea is made of ground cacao beans used to make sikwate, a traditional Filipino chocolate drink. Cacao beans are gathered, fermented, and dried; then, they are roasted, peeled, and ground into a paste to form a tablea. You can dissolve the tablea in hot water to make a chocolate drink or add sugar for a sweeter taste. This treat is also an excellent Filipino pasalubong to bring overseas because it doesn’t expire.

11. Chichacorn

One of the best-tasting Ilocos Sur delicacies is chichacorn. In this variation of cornick, glutinous corn is treated with lime before being fried, resulting in a semi-popped texture. Chichacorn has various flavors: garlic, spicy, barbecue, cheese, sweet, sweet & spicy, adobo, and many more. Grab a bunch of this Pinoy delicacy at any pasalubong center, and bring one home!

12. Bagnet

Bagnet is another Ilocos Sur favorite that you wouldn’t want to miss. Pork belly is sliced into thick slabs and rubbed with spices and salt to create this delectable pasalubong from the Philippines. The pork is boiled and air-dried first before deep-frying. Crispiness is achieved through deep frying, making for a delicious treat that pairs well with a bowl of rice.

13. Dried Mangoes

One of the best mango varieties comes from the Philippines, so don’t leave without picking up some dried mangoes as a pasalubong! Locals recommend a trip to Cebu, as this is a famous Cebu delicacy known worldwide. Dried mangoes are sweet and savory, as well as high in vitamin C. Mangoes, the national fruit of the Philippines, will surprise and delight you in a whole new way with this tasty finger food that doubles as a yummy pasalubong for foreigners.

14. Piaya

This next Filipino treat comes from Bacolod, also known as the Sugar Bowl of the Philippines. A delicacy, piaya is made by rolling out a dough of flour, water, and oil to create thin circles, which are then filled with rich muscovado sugar and sprinkled with sesame seeds. It is pressed and cooked on a hot griddle to get that golden brown color and crisp texture. This delicious snack’s unique flavor comes from the harmonious union of the muscovado sugar’s sweetness and the toasted sesame seeds’ nutty crunch.

15. Silvanas

These delicious frozen cookies from Dumaguete capture the city’s natural sweetness with a buttercream filling and meringue wafer construction. Silvanas have been lauded for years due to their unparalleled and distinctive flavor and many delicious varieties. Located near the famous Dumaguete Boulevard, Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries makes it easy to pick up some of these delightful Filipino treats. With this, you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the clear blue sky and sea while shopping for the best Philippine pasalubong!

Enjoy the Taste of Filipino Pasalubong Wherever You Are

The Philippines is home to many delicious treats and delicacies that you simply must try. A culinary adventure to various parts of the archipelago to sample and bring home Pinoy pasalubong will be an unforgettable experience, especially for food lovers. Each delicacy has its own story, which makes it even more savory once you try it. Explore the great provinces of the Philippines and get a taste of each culture with its savory and mouthwatering Filipino pasalubong!