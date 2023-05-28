Lee Seung Gi: Filipino in the making

He enjoys the local food, gives back the love given by Filipino fans, and plans to work with LMP President Emeritus Luis “Chavit” Singson to provide more entertainment value to the busy entertainment business in Manila. With all these attributes, coupled with numerous visits to the Philippines in the past and in the coming days, Korean superstar Lee Seung Gi is turning Filipino, so to speak.

Members of the media were invited to spend precious moments with Seung Gi when he arrived on the evening of May 26, 2023 at The Platinum Skies Aviation hangar in Pasay City. He was onboard Chavit’s private jet which flew him from Korea to Manila.

The actor-singer was all smiles as the people welcomed him with cheers and plenty of clicks from their cell phones and cameras, recording every step, every shout of the very welcoming crowd.

Seung Gi came for his concert in New Frontier but also hinted at the possibility of making a movie here in the Philippines. He loved Filipinos and Filipinos love him. That love to entertain and be entertained can be compared to the Filipino brand of hospitality. Lee Seung Gi gives back what he receives. A notable trait of Filipinos. Truly a welcome son of the Philippines.

Image credits: Ardee P. delos Angeles





