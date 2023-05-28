Experience the future of ticketing with NFTs on Stanible at Chicosci Summer Party

Stanible will be the main and only ticketing service for the Chicosci Summer Party, a concert that will feature live performances by Chicosci, Rico Blanco, Zild Benitez, and Fragments.

Fans will have the opportunity to secure their exclusive entry by owning an NFT, which will serve as their digital ticket. In this first-of-its-kind fan experience, attendees will not only gain access to the event, get freebies, and also own a digital collectible that serves as a memorabilia to the unforgettable live performances.

In the Stanible app, fans can buy the Chicosci Summer Party NFT using familiar payment methods such as GCash, Maya, and even credit/debit cards. After purchasing, fans can now generate a personalized QR code using their NFT, seamlessly transforming it into their official ticket.

The user-friendly interface of the app enables fans to effortlessly purchase, store, and access their NFT and also ensures a secure and seamless ticketing process that eliminates the risks associated with fraud or the tedious manual processes that bands and artists have been used to.

Headlined by the renowned Filipino rock band Chicosci, the Chicosci Summer Party promises a rockin’ performance on May 31, 2023 at Balcony Music House in Makati. Joining them on stage will be the multi-talented singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, the gifted Zild Benitez, and the rising indie band Fragments. With such an exceptional lineup, the Chicosci Summer Party will undoubtedly be an unparalleled musical event for fans and a great stage to introduce the concept of using NFTs as a way to unlock fan experiences.

“Enabling and unlocking fan experiences with NFTs has always been at the core of our product vision,” said Mel Lozano-Alcaraz, CEO of Stanible. “This new way to easily access events or generate tickets is another avenue for artists and event organizers to seamlessly take advantage of this revolutionary technology.”

Tickets for the Chicosci Summer Party NFT are now available in the Stanible app or by visiting this link: https://links.stanible.com/summerparty