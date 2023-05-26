LandBank rolls out pay hub for traffic violators

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced last Thursday that traffic violators under the new “single ticketing system” (STS) in Metro Manila can now settle their fines and charges online through the state-run bank’s payment facility.

LandBank announced that its Link.BizPortal has been integrated into the STS webpage of the apprehending local government unit.

“Motorists can settle traffic fines and charges through the Link.BizPortal using their LandBank and Overseas Filipino Bank [OFBank]accounts, as well as virtual accounts opened via LandBankPay—the state-run Bank’s all-in-one electronic wallet and payment solution,” the bank’s statement read.

The lender said through its statement that customers who have accounts with BancNet or PayGate-participating banks and other e-wallets can use such credentials when transacting through the bank’s Link.BizPortal.

The lender said its Link.BizPortal eliminates the need to go to the offices of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and apprehending LGUs for over-the-counter transactions, providing motorists with a safe and convenient option to settle traffic violations anytime and anywhere.

Nonetheless, LandBank said cash payment remains an available option for motorists. The state-run lender added motorists can transact with cash and partner agents, including the bank’s agent banking partners for cash payments. The LandBank said the pilot implementation of the STS covering the cities of Caloocan, Manila Muntinlupa, Parañaque, San Juan, Valenzuela, and Quezon City started on May 2.

“The new system seeks to harmonize existing laws on traffic enforcement and management in Metro Manila, including standardizing the fines and penalties for common traffic violations and providing interconnectivity among government instrumentalities involved in transport and traffic management,” it said.

LandBank noted that this is not the first time that the bank has been involved with fines and penalties of erring motorists. The lender said it has been facilitating the online collection of MMDA payments, fees and charges through the Link.BizPortal since June 2021.

The LandBank said that as of April 30, its portal has recorded over 160 transactions amounting to P109,734 for settlement with the MMDA of traffic violations and anti-littering penalties.