GCash, Alipay+ to offer 30% off on Monthly NBA League Pass Subscriptions

GCASH has partnered with Alipay+ to bring fans closer to their National Basketball Association (NBA) players and teams.

GCash is offering NBA fanatics an easier and more secure payment option for their monthly NBA League Pass subscription in the new and improved NBA App with no credit card needed.

By choosing GCash as a preferred payment method for your NBA League Pass subscription, one can easily enjoy a next-level streaming experience in the NBA App, anytime and anywhere.

This includes access to any regular-season, Playoff or Finals games, live or on-demand, in-depth analysis from NBA legends, and recaps of classic games from 2012 to 2019.

Simply download the NBA App for free on the Google Play Store or App Store and link your GCash account to your Google Play or Apple Pay account when you purchase NBA League Pass for a hassle-free streaming experience.

When paying with GCash for subscription, one also enjoys 30 percent off on monthly NBA League Pass subscriptions or pay only P349 via Alipay+ Rewards in the GCash App, on top of exclusive deals and special raffle giveaways.

Visit https://www.nba.com/watch/league-pass-stream for more details.