CEU nips PSP in double OT

CENTRO Escolar U nipped the PSP Gymers in double overtime, 109-107, to stay in the race for a semifinal berth in the 2023 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ron Rei Tolentino saved the day for CEU with the go-ahead trey in the last 18 seconds as the Scorpions improved to 3-2 record and set up crucial duel against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda on Tuesday.

Franz Ray Diaz scattered 21 with five rebounds and seven assists to show the way for the Scorpions while Tolentino finished with 20-points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Another win by CEU against San Beda (4-1) on Tuesday gives the Scorpions a bright chance of finishing the eliminations in the Top Two and the luxury of an outright semifinal berth.

“It’s all about heart. And hats off to our players for not giving up. They did not surrender against a veteran team like PSP,” CEU coach Jeff Perlas said. “Like our game against Letran in OT, I challenged them and they responded. It’s a big win for us.”

The Gymers appeared on the way to another stunning win until Tolentino’s three-point play late in regulation forced overtime.

Jerome Santos, Ayodeji Victor Balogun and Mark Anthony Anagbogu chipped in 16, 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Scorpions, who battled the Gymers to 21 lead changes and 16 deadlocks.

Mark Meneses collared 22 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, three steals and six blocks while Wendel Comboy had 19 for Gymers, who slid to 2-4 but is assured of a quarterfinals spot.