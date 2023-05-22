Fire razes Manila Central Post Office

A massive fire razed the historic Manila Central Post Office in the early hours of Monday, May 22.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire was confirmed when a first alarm was raised shortly before midnight. Subsequent alarms were raised in the succeeding alarm until the highest General Alarm signifying a massive blaze was reached shortly before 6AM this morning.

As posted on the Facebook page of the Manila Public Information Office, Manila Fire Department Fire SSUPT. Christine Doctor-Cula said the fire is declared under control as of 7:22AM.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as of this writing but no casualties have been reported. The building, however, regarded as a heritage site and national historical landmark looks visibly charred and severely damaged.

PHLPost to remain operational despite fire

Although saddened by the fire, Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos assured the general public that the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will remain operational as he ordered nearby Manila branches of PHLPost to assist the public.

“We express grief and are saddened by this unfortunate incident. We didn’t expect this to happen but we assure the public that all PHLPost branches will be business as usual. There is a nearby post office in Manila and other parts in Metro Manila where the public can send their letters and parcels”, Carlos said in a statement furnished to BusinessMirror.

Carlos added that the PHLPost is “closely coordinating with the Bureau of Fire Protection on the possible cause of the fire.”

In the meantime, Carlos said their immediate concern is for The Manila Central Post Office and its main offices to look for a temporary office while the nearby post office will house PHLPost’s letter carriers.



Image credits: Nonie Reyes





