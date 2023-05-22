Gordon laments loss of ‘heritage treasure’ with Manila Central Post Office fire

Philippine Red Cross Chairman (PRC) and CEO Richard Gordon lamented the loss of the historic Manila central post office after it was engulfed in fire on Sunday evening until Monday morning.

“It is disheartening that a national treasure now lies in ruins,” Gordon, who is a former Tourism Secretary, said.

Gordon expresses his utmost regret and consternation “at the loss of the heritage treasure.”

He recalled that during his tenure as Tourism Secretary, they were at a crucial stage where the owners of the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore were going to convert it into a 5-star hotel, similar to what they did with the old post office of Singapore.

“However, the events in 2003 failed to establish the nation’s stability and prevented the agreement. I hope that we can still have it rehabilitated, following the example of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Gordon said.

PRC responded

As soon as the PRC received the report about the fire, it deployed a PRC fire truck to the scene.

From 11:43 pm on Sunday until the general alarm was raised at 5:30 am the next day, PRC deployed one fire truck, one fire tanker, four ambulance units, 12 firefighters, and at least 14 emergency medical services (EMS) personnel from their stations in Manila City Chapter, PRC National Headquarters in EDSA-Mandaluyong, Port Area Manila, and Caloocan City Chapter.

Gordon also commended the PRC volunteers who responded.

“I commend our volunteer responders who are always ready to be at the scene, working tirelessly alongside the BFP,” Gordon said.

