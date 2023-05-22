Filinvest tops off Activa Flex Tower in Quezon City

Filinvest, a leading multi-awarded real estate developer in the Philippines, recently topped off Activa Flex, the first tower of its innovative Activa mixed-use development. Launched under the Aspire by Filinvest brand, this building’s milestone marks the latest addition to Quezon City’s skyline with office spaces tailored for businesses of various scales.

“We are very excited about the realization of our vision here in Cubao. Soon, Activa Flex will become home to urban achievers and a worthwhile investment to investors who want to expand their property portfolio and future-proof their wealth,” said Michael Salazar, Filinvest Land’s Regional Project Head for High-Rise Buildings.

Future-Ready

At Activa Flex, business owners can live their dream of success. The 24-storey structure offers flexible units that support dynamic work arrangements in a future-ready infrastructure. With cuts ranging from 20 to 240 square meters, it caters to the needs of start-ups to medium-scale businesses. Activa Flex also nurtures productivity with a range of amenities that foster collaboration and growth such as the Business Lounge, Coworking Space, and Demo Suites. A private lobby, high-speed elevators, and a fiber optic backbone for telecoms ensure a more conducive and productive environment that meets the demands of modern business.

Transit-oriented and Positioned for Success

The Activa complex stands at the crossroads of progress – at the corner of EDSA and Aurora Boulevard – making it easily accessible from all points of the metro. Highly transit-oriented, it provides easy access to the two of the city’s major rail transit systems – the LRT-2 and MRT-3 – as well as various city and provincial bus stations. Activa also enjoys proximity to other Central Business Districts, commercial centers, health and wellness hubs, educational institutions, places of worship, and other essential developments in the vicinity. With its prime location and excellent transport links, Activa strategically positions businesses for strong growth and development.

Live-Work-Play

As a fully integrated lifestyle hub, the 1.3-hectare Activa complex enables its community to live, work, and play seamlessly. The entire project embodies the holistic lifestyle, which is highlighted in its upcoming developments. The five-level Activa Mall will feature a wide range of shops and restaurants, a cinema, food hall, supermarket, and a refreshing alfresco area. Activa Flats, the residential tower segment of the project, will offer active professionals their own space to relax and recharge after a long day at work. More modern workspaces are also in the pipeline with the planned Activa Office Tower. With its diverse components and well-appointed amenities, Activa is indeed an ideal place for individuals and businesses to thrive.

Filinvest’s Activa Flex Tower is slated for completion in 2025. Businesses seeking a competitive edge are urged to secure their space by calling (0917) 545-7788 or visiting Activa’s social media pages (FB, Twitter, Instagram) using the handle ActivaCubaoPH.