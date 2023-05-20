Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo: Your perfect urban getaway at the City of Love

Summer is here, and what better way to enjoy it than with an urban getaway at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo? Nestled in the business district of metropolitan Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo offers direct access to SM City Mall, making it the ideal destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The hotel is moments away from other tourist attractions, such as the Iloilo River Esplanade, Jaro Cathedral, and Molo Mansion.

Guests can look forward to comfortable and modern accommodations, with each room featuring hybrid-ready features such as fiber optic internet connectivity and an in-room workstation, making it the perfect vacation spot for digital nomads. For collaborative work and ad-hoc meetings, the lobby lounge offers co-working spaces with USB charging ports and power outlets.

Guests may also take advantage of the hotel’s current promotion with the SM Store, offering discounts when they present their room keycard. Over-shopping will never be a problem as the hotel conveniently offers domestic and international courier and cargo services through ParcelExcellence™.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to our hotel this summer,” said Mr. Ogie Manuel, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo. “Our hotel’s prime location, modern amenities, and exceptional service make it the perfect destination for families, friends, and digital nomads seeking an urban getaway.”

Weekends are even more delightful at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo with its Afternoon Tea Buffet at the lobby lounge every Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, where guests can indulge in a selection of savory treats and sweets while enjoying their choice of unlimited tea or coffee blends.

Madjaas Pool Bar on the 2nd level features acoustic entertainment every Saturday, where guests can relax and unwind while watching the sunset, sipping refreshing cocktails, and listening to live music.

Whether you’re seeking a shopping extravaganza, exploring local attractions, or looking for a perfect blend of work and leisure as a digital nomad, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo offers travelers a seamless urban getaway experience.