PERFECT MOMENTS | Wilcon Depot’s Mom’s Day celebration

Mother’s Day is a special day to honor and celebrate all the hardworking, selfless, and loving moms out there. Wilcon Depot, the leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, organized a series of events to commemorate Mother’s Day this year–Perfect MOMents was held in various Wilcon Depot branches across the Philippines.

The Perfect MOMents included various activities such as table scaping, a cooking show, and a Moms photo booth. Every mother, mom at heart, and even dad who demonstrated motherly love was welcome to attend these events and enjoy the fun-filled day.

One of the highlights of the event was the table-scaping activity which took place at Wilcon Depot Libis, Quezon City. This event showcased creative ways to decorate a table for a special occasion. Wilcon Depot’s guest designer demonstrated different tablescapes using HEIM products and provided tips to guests and online viewers on how to make their tables stand out during special occasions.

Another exciting event was Mom’s cooking show that happened live at Wilcon Depot (IT Hub) in Makati. The interactive cooking show featured various mouth-watering dishes that moms could recreate at home using HAMDEN appliances and HEIM cookware. It was a fantastic opportunity for moms to learn new recipes and cooking techniques and get inspiration from some of the best home cooks.

Finally, every mom who shopped at a selected Wilcon Depot branch was treated to the Mom’s photobooth, where mothers and their families could take fun and memorable photos together.

As a trusted building partner, Wilcon Depot knows how important it is to honor and appreciate mothers who play a significant role in building and maintaining homes, as it adheres to its company’s mission which is to help Filipino homeowners and builders to build, improve and refine their homes for a sustainable and comfortable life.

Aside from offering a wide range of quality home and construction products, Wilcon Depot also recognizes the importance of nurturing relationships and creating memorable experiences for its customers. The Mother’s Day event was an excellent example of this, providing a fun and engaging experience for mothers while also celebrating their contributions to the home-building process.

Wilcon Depot is not just a home and building supply retailer but also a company that cares about its community and customers through innovative experiences and valuable resources for Filipino families.

