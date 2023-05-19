Eastwood Richmonde Hotel renovates guest rooms and other facilities

Eastwood Richmonde, the only hotel in Eastwood City, the pioneering mixed-use township development of leading real estate company, Megaworld Corporation, gets an exciting makeover as it enters its 12th year of operations.

Its transformation marks the first step towards the hotel’s extensive brand refresh program which aims to capture a wider scope of the corporate and leisure markets.

Notable in the redesign of the lobby and guest rooms is the use of a fresh and vibrant color palette that inspires stylish and modern living. The contemporary theme of the furnishings and the updated conveniences in the rooms and suites create a welcoming atmosphere for the new breed of young professionals and vacationers to enjoy. All TVs have been replaced with 42” smart TVs, bathtubs changed to shower cubicles, and the individual air conditioning units switched to the newest models. The thoughtful layout of the rooms, plush new carpeting, and unobstructed window views also provide guests with a more luxurious space.

Eastwood Richmonde welcomes guests to a brighter, more vibrant lobby.

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel General Manager and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Cluster General Manager for NCR+ Jun Justo shares, “With the hotel’s renovation we hope to uphold our commitment, and that of our owning company, Megaworld Corporation, and managing company, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, to extend only the best hotel experiences to all who step through our doors. We are confident that the invigorating new look of the hotel will not only delight our loyal clients but will also fascinate the younger market that we haven’t had the chance to tap before. Our guests can be assured that this renovation is just the beginning as Eastwood Richmonde continues to evolve to cater to their ever-changing needs.”

Other areas that were refurbished include the guest floor hallways, function rooms, ballroom, Business Center, gym, pool, and all public areas. Currently, all available rooms of the hotel have already been fully renovated with the renovation works of the remaining 30% of its inventory underway.

For inquiries and bookings, call (632) 8570 7777 / (63) 917 531 6867 or email stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com. For table reservations, call (63) 917 821 0333 or send a message via Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s official Facebook page.