SMDC caps off April month-long festivities with Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has, once again, proven that the key to being the best is to provide a memorable, one-of-a-kind customer experience.

The Dot Property Southeast Asia “Best Developer” brought Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes to the SMDC Date Night stage last April 26 at the SMX Convention Center, culminating the successful series of open house activities they held all throughout the weekends of April in select ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties and SMDC showrooms.

Hundreds of prospective property buyers and investors enjoyed the exclusive concert, instantly turning the venue into a standing-room party place the moment Gigi, together with The Gigi Vibes, stepped onstage. The social media sensation serenaded everyone with chart-topping love songs, and encouraged guests to get up and dance to their dance hit covers.

Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes are only one of the roster of noteworthy SMDC Date Night performers this year — along with “Prince of Pop” Erik Santos and “Asia’s Nightingale” Lani Misalucha.

There is definitely a lot more to look forward to with SMDC, as iconic Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco is set to headline the SMDC Date Night stage this May.

To get exclusive invites to the monthly SMDC Date Night event, simply sign up for any of SMDC’s weekend open house activities.

