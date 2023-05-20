Doja Cat is Skechers’ first Artist-in-Residence

bySoundStrip
May 20, 2023
1 minute read
Skechers Artist-in-Residence Doja Cat in custom Skechers Uno dress and footwear at 2023 TIME100 gala. Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Skechers confirms what Doja Cat announced—that she is the brand’s first Artist-in-Residence.

“Skechers has given me a new canvas to create and I can’t wait to show everyone what we are building,” said Doja Cat who rocked a stunning custom dress crafted from deconstructed Skechers Uno fashion sneakers during her performance at the TIME100 gala in New York on Wednesday night.

Grammy award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at 16 years old. Raised in LA, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid.

Doja’s creativity and showmanship as a performer has been praised time and time again. She’s delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major award show stages and music festivals around the world and was named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME

