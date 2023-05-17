Cathay Pacific Travel Fair offers Buy 1 Take 1 on HK flights, more exclusive promos

As the travel industry springs back to life, Cathay Pacific comes ready to offer travelers with best-in-class promos as it hosts the Cathay Pacific Travel Fair this May 19 to 21 at the Mega Fashion Hall of SM Megamall.

The event is in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and leading travel and destination brands Klook, Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong, who will each offer event-exclusive deals for all attendees.

Buy 1 Take 1 on Hong Kong flights

Eager explorers can enjoy Cathay Pacific’s irresistible travel deal of Buy 1 Take 1 on Hong Kong flight tickets at only USD103 or around PHP5,800 per person, exclusive of taxes.

Several partner banks will also support the event with their own travel fair-exclusive deals such as 0% interest payments, free gifts and more. These participating banks include BDO, BPI, Citi, HSBC, Metrobank, RCBC, and Security Bank, Union Bank.

“We’re thrilled to see invigorated activity in the skies and in world travel once again, and we want to extend this excitement to Filipinos with the Cathay Pacific Travel Fair. We’ve partnered with some of the biggest brands in Hong Kong to bring promos and perks that will inspire travelers to explore and enjoy once again. The array of offers available in this event will provide a memorable experience for everyone, which can be enjoyed at the best prices and best deals,” shares Cathay Pacific country manager for the Philippines Donald Morris.

L-R Thesa Pangilinan, Hong Kong Tourism Board Manager, Trade Marketing; Donald Morris, Cathay Pacific Country Manager for the Philippines; and Maki Santos, Klook Senior Associate, PR, Partnerships & Affiliates

Exclusive deals from event partners

Booking platform Klook will offer 8% off on all Hong Kong activities, with discounts of up to PHP 8,000 on a minimum spend requirement of PHP 2,500. The same 8% discount is extended to booking of Hong Kong hotels and on all Hong Kong products, with up to P15,000 discount for a minimum purchase requirement of PHP 8,000.

Families looking to visit Hong Kong Disneyland can avail the “Four for the Price of Three” promo, exclusive to the Cathay Pacific Travel Fair. The 3+1 bundle can be availed via Klook and will provide a one-day pass during regular day, peak day, or peak plus day with an additional Disney Premier Access.

Another “Four for the Price of Three” promo will come from Ocean Park Hong Kong, which can be booked via Klook. The 3+1 tickets will come with meals for a complete tour package: the Ocean Park General Admission Ticket will come with a free Delight Meal Coupon valued between HKD99 and HKD102 that can be used to redeem a set meal at designated food kiosks.

Premier wax museum Madame Tussauds Hong Kong also joins the fair with a discount on its in-house digital photo service. Customers can simply scan the designated QR code on the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong website and purchase two admission tickets and one VIP Digi Photo Pass at a discounted price of HKD450 (original price of HKD708).

A similar deal from Legoland Discovery Centre Hong Kong will also be up for grabs. Customers can scan the designated QR code from their website and purchase two all-day admission tickets and one VIP Digi Photo Pass at a discounted price of HKD450 (original price of HKD610).

Hassle-free, smooth, and enjoyable transit with Cathay Pacific

Welcome to Cathay membership

The event will also feature Southeast Asia’s very first Cathay lifestyle booth, a pop-up installation that provides information about the perks of signing up as a Cathay member plus a showcase of signature items from the Cathay Shop. Customers can purchase from Cathay shop through Cathay Pacific website (www.cathaypacific.com) or Cathay shop in City Plaza mall in Hong Kong using their miles or miles plus cash and earn miles as well.

Morris adds that being a Cathay member is one of many ways that the airline is able to connect with customers beyond flights. “We’re bringing the Cathay lifestyle to travelers through this event. We want to share what it means to become a Cathay member and how they can be rewarded whether they are in the air or on the ground.”

Catch the Cathay Pacific Travel Fair on May 19-21, 2023 at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall. No entrance fee required.

For more information on Cathay Pacific, www.cathaypacific.com.