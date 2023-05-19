All you need for an enjoyable summer getaway is in Iloilo City

Despite the rains, summer is still in full swing, so if you’re looking to explore more of the charm and beauty of the Philippines, then Iloilo City is your best bet for a fun and exciting getaway with its myriad of attractions that will appeal to any kind of traveler!

Preparing a trip for your family, friends, or even just for yourself is simple and easy with Richmonde Hotel Iloilo’s ILOILO SUMMER GETAWAY PACKAGE which comes complete with all the essentials for a splendid visit to the City of Love.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo’s Pool Area

Get luxurious and spacious accommodations in the heart of premier township Iloilo Business Park, and just a few steps away from the modern and trendy Festive Walk Mall. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet of international breakfast favorites at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, The Granary, to fuel up your adventure-filled day. Sightsee in comfort and get the most out of your day trips with guided tours you can book through the hotel at 15% discount. Whether you enjoy the sun and sand, food, history and culture, nature, farms and gardens, religion, and popular tourist attractions, there is a tour for you. Available tours include heritage, pilgrimage, countryside farm, culinary, mystery house, Isla de Gigantes, Sicogon Island, and Guimaras.

Isla de GigantesTour

After a day of exploration, you can relax in the comforts of your room and de-stress with a soothing massage and indulge in some pampering at 15% discount for package takers. If you still can’t get enough of the sun, you can take pleasure in the posh resort-feel of the hotel’s picturesque pool area with its glorious sunset view. Spend the day lounging by the poolside with a refreshing drink in hand, or keeping your cool and making a splash in the water. The Iloilo Summer Getaway room package also includes 10% discount on food and beverage orders which can both be availed either at Zabana Bar or BizBar. For those who want to keep the adrenalin rush after an exhilarating tour, the hotel’s Fitness Center gym is available for use 24/7.

Guimaras Island Tour

The Iloilo Summer Holiday package rates are marked down until June 30, 2023 and start at only PhP 5,300 nett for Sunday to Thursday stays and PhP 5,500 nett for Friday and Saturday stays.

For inquiries and reservations, call Room Reservations at +6333 328-7888 or mobile number 0917-5809642; or email stay@richmondeiloilo.com. To get instant confirmation, book online at www.richmondehoteliloilo.com.ph. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply to this promotion. Rates are not valid in conjunction with other promotions and discount privileges. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. R6-ILO-04-024, Series of 2023.

Image credits: Richmonde Hotel Iloilo





