Celebrate Special MOM-ents at a Richmonde Hotel

It’s all about mom the whole month of May at the Richmonde Hotels in Ortigas, Eastwood and Iloilo. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Richmonde has prepared treats to pamper mom and create happy memories to last a lifetime. From relaxing hotel stays to gastronomic feasts, each experience is made more special with Richmonde’s warm and indulgent service.

Vibe with mom and give her the gift of a chill and easy vacation in the city at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas. Let her lounge all day in Richmonde’s comfortable rooms or enjoy a refreshing dip at the heated indoor pool, then have her wake up to a hearty buffet of her breakfast favorites at Richmonde Café or serve her breakfast in bed with orders from Room Service. Rates start at PhP 3,500 nett (room only) and PhP 4,300 nett (with breakfast buffet for two). All rates include 15% discount on dine-in a la carte orders at Richmonde Café and from Room Service, welcome drinks, Wi-Fi access, and use of the Health Club, and are available until May 31, 2023.

On May 14, 2023, Richmonde Ortigas’ Richmonde Café serves up a fine spread of Summer Fresh Picks for Momat the Mother’s Day lunch buffet, consisting of an exquisite selection of delectable wholesome dishes and the freshest ingredients for Do-It-Yourself starters at the salad and sandwich bars and shabu-shabu station. Other buffet offerings include salmon coulibiac, beef teppanyaki, grilled mahi-mahi, crepes samurai, and so much more. The Mother’s Day Lunch buffet is served from 11:30am to 2:30pm and is priced at PhP 1,888nett, inclusive of a round of mimosa. Groups of 5 or more can avail of the 4+1 deal where for every four persons paying the full rate, another person eats for free.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet

If a staycation, a massage, and some shopping are what mom likes, then surprise her with a reservation in one of Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s newly renovated rooms under the Mother’s Day Room Package that includes breakfast buffet for two, free facial or foot massage at Lumiere Skin & Spa located beside the hotel’s mall entrance, and use of the hotel’s gym and pool. Mom can also delight in perks like 20% discount on food & beverage orders at Eastwood Café+Bar and from Room Service, and 15% discount on all services at Lumiere. She can also easily engage in a bit of retail therapy with the hotel’s direct access to the trendy Eastwood Mall. Package rates start at PhP 5,900 nett and are available all days of May.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet

Eastwood Café+Bar, the all-day dining restaurant of Eastwood Richmonde, offers sumptuous and festive international lunch and dinner buffets in honor of mom on Mother’s Day. Families get to savor luscious meat carvings like roast beef, lechon belly roll, Greek lamb leg and Greek fish, plus Japanese maki & tempura, a la minute hot pot, and an array of appetizers, salad greens, and desserts. Priced at only PhP 1,799nett inclusive of bottomless iced tea, coffee or tea, and live musical entertainment, the Mother’s Day Lunch and Dinner Buffets are served from 11:30am to 2:30pm and 6:00pm to 9:00pm, respectively. Children 6 to 12 years old get 50% discount and children 5 years old and below eat for free.

For the fun-loving and adventurous mom, book her an Iloilo summer getaway with a luxurious stay at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo. At rates starting at PhP 5,300 nett good for two persons, mom can feel like the queen that she is as she relishes the hotel’s spacious and well-appointed rooms, gym, outdoor pool, yummy breakfast buffet, and its premier location within the urban paradise that is Iloilo Business Park. She can also take advantage of exclusive perks like 10% off on food & beverage orders at BizBar and Zabana Bar, 15% discount on massage services, and 15% discount on organized city excursions (e.g., heritage, culinary, countryside, and pilgrimage) and island tours (Guimaras, Isla de Gigantes, and Sicogon). Rates are valid until June 15, 2023.

Mother’s Day celebration at Richmonde Iloilo’s The Granary is a market-style dinner buffet where diners can select from an array of global fare freshly cooked with their chosen ingredients. These include the pizza bar, paella bar, Mexican bar, plus a charcuterie table, and assorted sushi and tempura. The carving table boasts of a roasted suckling pig and a roast lamb. The Mother’s Day Banchetto is available on May 14 from 6pm to 10pm, and is priced at PhP 1,500 nett, with a glass of wine for mom. Children 6 to 12 years old get 50% off and those 5 years and below eat free.

For the ultimate pampering stay for new moms, mommies-to be and mothers of any age, Richmonde, together with the other hotels of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, partnered with Mama’s Choice to create room packages that promote care and wellness of moms and their babies not just on Mother’s Day, but all days until the end of the year.

While waiting for baby’s arrival, expectant couples can book the Babymoon Package which includes breakfast for two, welcome amenities, and a Mama’s Choice gift box containing products for the baby, and more. Rates start at PhP 7,000 for a Junior Suite in Richmonde Ortigas, PhP 7,480 for a Superior Room in Eastwood Richmonde, and PhP 8,800 for a Deluxe Room with complimentary massage service, in Richmonde Iloilo.

To help new mommies rest, recover and bond with baby after giving birth, the Mamajuvenation Package is just the staycation they need. Inclusive of a two-night stay, daily breakfast, welcome amenities, dining credits or set recovery meals, plus a gift box with Mama’s Choice care products, rates start at PhP 8,000 for a One-Bedroom Suite at Richmonde Ortigas, PhP 14,800 for a Superior Room with facial massage at Eastwood Richmonde, and PhP 15,800 for a Deluxe Room at Richmonde Iloilo.

For moms needing a break from their mommy duties, the Mamacation Package lets moms enjoy not just relaxing hotel accommodations and a satisfying breakfast buffet for two, but also special amenities like dining credits or massage service and a set of Mama’s Choice all-natural personal care products. Book this package at Richmonde Ortigas for PhP 8,000 for a One-Bedroom Suite; at Eastwood Richmonde for as low as PhP 8,200 for a Superior Room with free facial or foot massage; and at Richmonde Iloilo for as low as PhP 9,300 for a Deluxe Room.