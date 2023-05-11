Make a sweet escape in and out of the Metro from Newport World Resorts

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The premier lifestyle and tourism destination becomes a prime stopover for jet-setters as premium point-to-point (P2P) service provider, UBE Express, adds a stop at the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City for its airport loop route from April onwards. With the hot summer days in full swing, escape in comfort through an elevated transit experience from one epic entertainment destination to the next. 

Settled within Newport World Resorts and conveniently located across NAIA Terminal 3, Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City hits the spot for tourists. For an overnight stay at Php 4,900 nett, hotel guests can savor a couple’s breakfast with up to two (2) UBE Express passes. Enjoy a premium P2P bus service straight from NAIA Terminal 3 to the hotel. Have a delightful staycation before the next grand adventure. For hotel reservations, contact +63 7908 8600, email reserve.hiexmanila@newportworldresorts.com, or book through www.manilanewport.holidayinnexpress.com.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
Total
1
Shares

Related Posts

Read more

Celebrate Special MOM-ents at a Richmonde Hotel

It’s all about mom the whole month of May at the Richmonde Hotels in Ortigas, Eastwood and Iloilo. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Richmonde has prepared treats to pamper mom and create happy memories to last a lifetime. From relaxing hotel stays to gastronomic feasts, each experience is made more special with Richmonde’s warm and indulgent service. 

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023
Read more

AstraZeneca, Cancer Coalition Philippines, Philippine Business for Social Progress join forces to combat lung cancer

AstraZeneca Philippines, the Cancer Coalition of the Philippines (CCPH), and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) have entered a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to amplify “Screen to Beat Lung Cancer,” a program aimed at early detection of lung cancer using artificial intelligence-assisted chest x-ray technology through the screening of at least 500,000 Filipino patients until next year.  

byBMPlus
May 11, 2023