Make a sweet escape in and out of the Metro from Newport World Resorts

The premier lifestyle and tourism destination becomes a prime stopover for jet-setters as premium point-to-point (P2P) service provider, UBE Express, adds a stop at the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City for its airport loop route from April onwards. With the hot summer days in full swing, escape in comfort through an elevated transit experience from one epic entertainment destination to the next.

Settled within Newport World Resorts and conveniently located across NAIA Terminal 3, Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City hits the spot for tourists. For an overnight stay at Php 4,900 nett, hotel guests can savor a couple’s breakfast with up to two (2) UBE Express passes. Enjoy a premium P2P bus service straight from NAIA Terminal 3 to the hotel. Have a delightful staycation before the next grand adventure. For hotel reservations, contact +63 7908 8600, email reserve.hiexmanila@newportworldresorts.com, or book through www.manilanewport.holidayinnexpress.com.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.