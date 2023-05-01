BI taps social media platform to update travelers, launches ‘soft skills’ training

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced that it would reactivate its social media platform to disseminate airport operations information after receiving favorable feedback when it was initially implemented during the Holy Week.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the agency would be using its social media capability to post photos of their operations to update the traveling public during weekends and holidays.

“Similar to traffic reports on the roads, our updates will allow departing passengers to see if there is congestion so they can prepare for it,” he explained.

The BI chief advised passengers anew to check in at least three hours prior to their flight, and proceed directly to the immigration area for clearance.

Tansingco said going to the airport hours before the scheduled flight will give passengers ample time for departure clearance and other leisurely activities inside the terminal.

Tansingco reported that some 147 immigration officers are set to be deployed at the airports and different offices nationwide after their undergoing training at the Philippine Immigration Academy.

The BI said updates could be viewed on the BI’s Facebook pages at facebook.com/officialbureauofimmigration and facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph.

The BI also said it would be conducting special trainings to enhance the soft skills of their immigration officers in conducting their duties at the airports and seaports.

The announcement coincided with a recent report from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), showing that fresh graduates in the Philippines tend to lack “soft skills” and job readiness.

The new values module, according to Tansingco, would reinforce the usual immigration training focused on immigration laws and procedures.

The new module aims to promote courtesy and empathy for government employees.

A new course on moral values, leadership, management, and team building has also been included in the module for new immigration officers.

“In full support of the Anti-Taray Bill, which was filed by Senator Raffy T. Tulfo, we vow to create an environment that is always worthy of the trust of the Filipinos,” Tansingco said.

“Through this module, we can inculcate more of our core values of patriotism, professionalism, and integrity to our new officers.” he explained.