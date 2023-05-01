Marcos says a ‘solid, strong and united’ Asean to play peacekeeper role in Asia

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pushing for a “united” Asean to take the lead role in keeping the peace in Asia.

During a media interview onboard PR001 on his way for his working visit to the US, Marcos said he will prioritize ensuring the regional bloc remain “solid, strong, and united” so it can help deescalate brewing Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific geopolitical tensions.

This, as Asean as well as its neighboring countries, is currently trying to address the ongoing civil war in Myanmar between its military-led government and armed resistance groups.

“I think the best move for us is to stay within Asean, keep Asean solid, strong, and united,” Marcos said.

“If we are, at least, we have a consensus and areas of agreement, then it will remain strong…that Asean will still be the one to conduct and to lead the political fortunes of all the other countries around Asia,” he added.

The President made the statement when asked how he envisions the country’s role in international geopolitics amid China’s growing influence in Asia and the response of the US to counter it.

Despite the Philippines’ strong military alliance with the US, Marcos reiterated he would not allow other nations to use the country as a staging post for military actions to keep Filipinos safe.

“All we are worried about is the peace and the safety of our people, here and abroad. And that’s the main consideration. So in my view, that’s the role,” Marcos said.

The President is currently on a working visit in the US to “evolve” the country’s Mutual Defense Treaty to reflect the country’s new international priorities.