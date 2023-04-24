Training program aimed at boosting food exports from PHL launched

Local virgin coconut oil and coconut flour producers will undergo export marketing and marketing linkages training until December under a project funded by the European Union.

Under ARISE Plus Philippines, 30 selected Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will receive technical support to build an export brand, prepare for business deals and develop an export marketing plan.

“Philippine coconut exporters of virgin coconut oil and coconut flour will benefit from the export marketing and market linkages training to be implemented from April to December 2023,” according to a statement from ARISE Plus Philippines.

The announcement was made at the virtual launching ceremony of the training program attended by a total of 55 selected exporters, national trainers, and government representatives.

The event benefitted from the participation of public and private partner institutions and industry associations, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL), the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Virgin Coconut Oil Producers and Traders Association of the Philippines (VCOP) as well as the Women’s Business Council Philippines (WBCP).

Based on the Export Potential Assessment on the Philippines undertaken by the ITC, coconut products have one of the highest export potential among the agro-based products being exported by the Philippines.

Through training and coaching, Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be guided by local and international experts in drafting their export marketing plans with the view to strengthen and expand their export position and support their international business development. They will also be trained on effective participation in trade fairs, sales negotiations and other relevant skills that will be crucial to their export expansion initiatives.

“With the shared aspiration and commitment of participating MSMEs, government and project partners to position the Philippines as a reliable exporter of high-value coconut products, we are confident that this training will be instrumental in achieving exporting breakthroughs for the coconut sector, and in unlocking the country’s unrealized export potential, especially in the EU,” DTI Assistant Secretary for Trade Promotions Glenn Peñaranda said in a statement.

“Congratulations to all the selected companies who will benefit from the support offered by ITC and EMB on Export Marketing and Market Linkages. This activity aims to support them to improve their export positioning, promotion and market access overseas, including to the EU,” Camille Roy, ITC Associate Project Officer, said.

Maureen Pasciolco of Pasciolco Agri Ventures, a company that produces organic coconut products and exports 50 percent of its produce to international markets, also attended the launch ceremony and shared her journey with the participants. Through the assistance of the DTI, the company was able to understand, revamp its production processes, and fulfill the requirements for obtaining the needed EU certifications. It also received export management coaching from the ARISE Plus Philippines project.

The training programme is designed and organized for Philippine MSME exporters under ARISE Plus Philippines, a project of the Philippine government, with DTI as lead partner together with the DA, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology, as well as the private sector. It is funded by the European Union with the ITC as the technical agency for the project.