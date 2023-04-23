Corn hidden in coffins as smugglers cash in on Congo shortage

Surging corn prices in the Democratic Republic of Congo have created a lucrative trade for people to smuggle the staple food out of neighboring Zambia, and a clampdown is causing creative concealment strategies—with some even using coffins.

Smugglers have been hiding corn meal among crushed stones, sand and caskets, according to a report by Zambia’s state broadcaster. They’ve even hidden corn in bags of sugar. While the lean season that usually runs into May often comes with high demand from neighboring nations, this year it’s been particularly severe.

Zambia is one of southern Africa’s biggest food producers and managed a corn surplus last year despite the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the supply of fertilizers that hobbled others in the region.

Prices for the crop that’s mixed with water to make a porridge called nshima has surged in the region—in Malawi, it was more than double in February compared with a year earlier, according to data from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, known as FEWS Net. The cost of a 25-kilogram bag most commonly bought by families jumped as much as 80 percent in recent days to 90,000 francs ($44) in Lubumbashi in Congo, United Nations-backed Radio Okapi reported this week.

That’s created a lucrative arbitrage opportunity for illicit traders in Zambia, where the same bag costs about $10. It’s also created a problem for Zambia’s government, which has deployed security personnel to curb the smuggling that’s created localized shortages. The air force was considering aerial patrols.

Shoprite Zambia, the nation’s biggest supermarket chain, is among retailers that have limited the amount of corn meal customers can buy.

Two bags

“IN the current shortage crisis, we have been entrusted with subsidized Food Reserve Agency maize meal by government so that our customers can benefit from the price,” Charles Bota, the general manager at the local unit of Shoprite Holdings Ltd., said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday. “We therefore cannot allow that a person buys more than one or two bags for this reason in the time of this temporary shortage.”

While Zambia produced surpluses for the past three seasons, the nation only has enough corn remaining to meet its own demand until the next harvest becomes available in the coming weeks, Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri said in comments broadcast on ZNBC. The government has stopped issuing export licenses.

Poland ban

Eastern Europe countries are looking to widen recently-imposed bans on the domestic sale of Ukraine’s grains to other agricultural products from their war-torn neighbor, including sunflower oil, meat, eggs, milk, and soft fruits.

The agriculture ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria will meet on Monday to discuss further steps, Poland’s Robert Telus said in interview with radio RMF FM. They already sent letter to European Commission asking for more action to protect local markets, days after European Union gave its initial nod for local bans for grain, he said.

Pressured by protests by its farmers, Poland unilaterally banned the import of grains from Ukraine this month. The move triggered discussions on how to maintain the transit of Ukrainian products without the risk of flooding Eastern Europe’s markets with those goods. Import of Ukrainian grains to Poland rose eight-fold to about 3 million tons last year, Eurostat data show.

“Our decisions started talks with the European Union, as before the problem was not recognized widely,” Telus said. “Together with coalition of countries, we are now seeking further mechanisms that would help us to better control transit corridors.”

Eastern EU members asked Brussels to consider a common purchase mechanism for grains, subsidies for local farmers in case imports from Ukraine exceeds certain levels, and incentives for the transit of agricultural goods, according to Polish ministry. Polish media has reported that in addition to grain, the market is being flooded by Ukrainian poultry.

Poland is now rushing to sell about 4 million tons of grain abroad before its harvest season, and its cabinet offered subsidies to make purchases from local farmers more appealing.

Telus said that apart from maritime transport he’s counting on counts on road and railway logistics. Poland’s government is also considering investment in a new grain terminal on the Baltic Sea.

