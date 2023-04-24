DOE starts steps in implementing offshore wind resource devt plan

THE Department of Energy (DOE) said it would work together with other government agencies, local government units (LGUs) and the transmission concessionaire to implement Executive Order (EO) 21.

The newly issued directive by President Ferdinand Maros Jr. has tasked the DOE to put together the development and issuance of a policy and administrative framework for the optimal development of offshore wind (OSW) resources in the country. This includes the integration to the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system various permitting processes by the permitting agencies.

The DOE has 60 days from the issuance of the EO to issue the framework.

DOE Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said the issuance of EO 21 would hasten the rollout of OSW projects in the country.

“With heightened investor interest in energy projects, especially in renewable energy, it is crucial to have a clear framework that would speed up the development of OSW and speed up approvals of necessary permits,” he said.

The landmark order, added Lotilla, would provide clarity, as it will likewise harmonize and streamline permitting processes and leasing fees for OSW projects under a whole-of-government approach and fully implement the EVOSS system to cover all relevant government agencies and bureaus.

The Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap launched last year showcases the Philippines potential OSW resources estimated at 178 gigawatts. As of this date, the DOE has awarded 63 OSW contracts with a total potential capacity of 49.928 GW, enough to supply the country’s future electricity demand.

Aside from accelerating the development of the country’s OSW resources, the EO will contribute to the attainment of the country’s aspirational target of 35-percent and 50-percent renewable-energy contribution to the energy generation mix by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

The EO also states that the Department of the Interior and Local Government must submit to the DOE a lost of permits required by LGUs. The permits would be integrated into the EVOSS platform.