BI warns vs ‘love scam’ targeting foreigners

THE Bureau of Immigration (Bi) warned the public anew against unscrupulous individuals who are using the name of the agency to perpetrate the so-called “love scam.”

The warning was made by BI Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco after receiving a report that an Australian national was seeking the assistance of the agency for the release of his Filipina friend called “Victoria” who was allegedly detained at the Clark International Airport (CIA) prior to her supposed departure to the land Down Under.

According to documents provided by the BI, the swindler claimed she was being detained for smuggling 18 kilograms of “alluvial gold bars” and sent a photo to the Australian national showing a fake letter allegedly signed by Tansingco.

The BI chief said the letter with his forged signature stated that “Victoria” was being held for lacking documents to travel with gold minerals and, in order for her to be released, the Australian should pay US$4,000 (around P223,482 at current exchange rates) to secure an “ownership certificate” for her.

Tansingco reminded the public that the BI is not authorized to inspect the luggage of travelling passengers.

“There is a separate government agency for that. BI agents are also not authorized to receive money through wire transfers for immigration processes,” he added.

“It’s the same story over and over again for these scammers, but this time they are targeting foreign nationals using Filipinos. Do not be victimized by these criminals,” he warned.”