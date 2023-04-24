Covid cases jump 32% to 3,148 from April 17 to 23 – DOH

New Covid-19 cases in the country jumped by 32 percent as compared to the precious week after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 3,148 infections from April 17 to 23.

The DOH said that this translates to 450 average cases per day.

There were 5 deaths recorded.

Of the new cases, 14 are critical or severe.

Meanwhile, of the 2,010 ICU beds for Covid patients, 275 or 13.7 percent are occupied.

The DOH continues to remind the public to be vigilant and observe minimum public health standards and have themselves vaccinated against the virus. -30-

