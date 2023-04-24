BFAR detects red tide in 4 coastal provinces

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has detected toxic red tide or paralytic shellfish poison beyond the regulatory limit in coastal parts of Bohol, Samar, and two other areas.



The agency said on Monday that affected areas are the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; San Pedro Bay in Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

BFAR said in its April 20 bulletin that shellfish were collected and tested from these coastal waters of the above-mentioned areas.



“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or “alamang” gathered from the areas shown above are not safe for human consumption,” it said.



However, fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to be eaten as long as these are fresh, washed thoroughly, and their internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed prior to cooking, BFAR said.