Caritas Manila offers scholarship for agriculture students

The social action arm of the Manila archdiocese expressed its “presence to support young farmers and fishermen” as it assured continued support to qualified students who take up agriculture and other related courses by providing them with scholarships.

In an article posted on the Manila archdiocese’s website, Caritas Manila Executive Director Fr. Anton CT Pascual said they aim to train at least a thousand students per year to become agri-entrepreneurs.

He said the church agency wants to contribute to sustainable agricultural practices and development in the country.

According to him, 1,000 out of 5,000 scholars of Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership Education Program (YSLEP) take interest in agriculture.

The priest also suggested to the government to further intensify the “modernization efforts” to help the agricultural sector.

This can be done, he added, through the availability of modern equipment or studies on modern planting and fishing methods.

“We need to help each other to strengthen our agri-sector. The Church is also present to support the young farmers and fishermen through Caritas Manila,” Pascual added.

In 2022, Caritas Manila has allocated P111.7 million for its 5,000 YSLEP scholars. CBCP News