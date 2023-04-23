‘Iftar’ as a celebration of faith, friendship

“Iftar” is the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their whole-day fast during the monthlong Ramadan that was held from March 22 until April 21 this year.

Usually, Muslim families gather together for the meal.

Fr. Carlos Reyes, Minister for Ecumenical and Interfaith Affairs of Archdiocese of Manila.

But the iftar on April 20—a day before Eid al-Fitr, as if to welcome the end of Ramadan—was a momentous event. Dubbed as “Friendship Dinner,” it was attended by people of different faiths.

The interfaith celebration was organized by Religions for Peace Philippines, the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Church of Jesus Christ).

The breaking of the Muslim fast was aimed at fostering unity and friendship among people of different faiths, with many Catholics, Buddhists and members of Protestant denominations joined in breaking bread with their Muslim brothers and sisters.

Salma Pir T. Rasul, Esq. (fourth from left), PCID programs director, is with Muslim guests.

Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, First Counselor of the Philippines Area Presidency of Church of Jesus Christ, and Dr. Dimapuno A. Datu-Ramos Jr., OIC Regional Director of the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos-National Capital Region also graced the event.

In his message, Elder Steven R. Bangerter, Philippines Area President of Church of Jesus Christ, enumerated some examples of shared and separate beliefs of Muslims and the Church of Jesus Christ—on mutual respect, profession of faith in God, posterity of Abraham, Jesus Christ, helping those in need, family and holy places, among others.

“Our dear friends of the Muslim faith, we honor your dedication as during this holy month you devote yourselves to draw nearer to God by participating in this, one of the sacred Five Pillars of Islam,” he said.

As followers of Jesus Christ, “we share your reverence for fasting as a means of drawing close to God. We join our hearts with yours as you engage in this sacred process during Ramadan and pray that this may be for you a month filled with peace, joy, and holiness,” Bangerter pointed out.

Retired Justice Raoul Victorino (second from right), president of Unida Ecumenical Church, with Pastor Alvaro O. Senturias (fourth from left), and wife Dr. Erlinda Senturias (third from left), and guests.

“For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as Christians, an expression of our sincerity that seals, so to speak, our good will, and the divine source and goodly nature of our message, is to close by saying—my thoughts and our love I leave with you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen,” he added.

Amina Rasul-Bernardo, president of PCID, said in her video message, “Events like this serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of building bridges of understanding and fostering harmony among different faiths and communities.”

She added: “As we gather to partake in this blessed occasion, we are reminded of the shared values of compassion, generosity, and mutual respect that are central to our respective faith traditions.”

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to join you in this celebration, as we collectively embrace the spirit of Ramadan and its teachings of self-reflection, self-discipline and compassion toward others,” she said.

Fr. Carlos Reyes, Archdiocese of Manila Minister for Ecumenical and Interfaith Affairs, recalled in his message that both Muslims and Christians observe fasting. The Muslim for 30 days, while the Christians, including the Catholics, observe lent for 40 days of penance, including fasting.

He asked: Why would a person willingly to deny himself of food that is necessary for life and to cause himself suffering?

Reyes explained: “I think the answer would be faith. Only a person with faith will fast. We fast because we have faith. I fast because I love God, and I want to obey God. Jesus Christ fasted for 40 days, denied himself food for 40 days.”

Muslims also obey God, he said, and they have a deeper term for obedience.

“For them it is submission, from a Latin term submittere, to put yourself under someone. It is more profound than obedience; to put one’s self under the dominion of God,” he pointed out.

