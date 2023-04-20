NFA buffer stock nearly depleted,may last less than 2 days–PBBM

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 20, 2023
2 minute read
In file photo: A worker at the National Food Authority (NFA) sweeps the rice grains at their warehouse in FTI, Taguig City.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the existing rice buffer stock of the National Food Authority (NFA) has been nearly depleted and will now last for less than two days.

Marcos said the pandemic, typhoons and other calamities have greatly reduced the buffer stock, which should usually be good for at least nine days.

“Presently, the buffer stock of the NFA is [good for] one and a half days only. In case of a typhoon, we probably will not be able to give [any rice] after two to three days,” the President said in Filipino during an interview with reporters in Bulacan on Wednesday.

The government is banking on the ongoing harvest season, which may last until May, to replenish the NFA buffer stock, which the government uses during calamities,  by buying from local rice farmers.

“We are watching and waiting to see what the production levels are going to be after the last planting season,” Marcos said.

“Once we start harvesting, we will no longer have any problem with the [rice] supply,” he added.

NFA earlier said the government needs 330,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to address the deficit in its buffer stock.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Monday the government is currently no longer considering importation to fill up the buffer stock of NFA due to legal issues.

Marcos, however, said the government may still consider importation during the so-called lean months until the next harvest season by September.

“It is in the dry part where we are waiting for the last planting to be harvested. So we will see. We may have to import. So that’s — we’re keeping that option open,” Marcos said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

FPI calls on government to enforce ban on export of used car batteries

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 20, 2023
Next Article
BOI - Board of Investments

BOI says 2 processors of nickel eye PHL stake

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 20, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Sandiganbayan junks plea to dismiss raps vs Genuino

THE Sandiganbayan has affirmed its resolution issued early this year denying the plea of former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) chairperson Efraim Genuino to be acquitted in 19 graft and 20 malversation of public funds charges filed against him.

byJoel R. San Juan
April 20, 2023
SIM cards
Read more
1 minute read

DICT sticks to April 26 deadline on SIM listing

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Wednesday said that while will it acknowledges the request of public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to extend the SIM registration period, it is bent on sticking to the original April 26 deadline.

byLorenz S. Marasigan
April 20, 2023