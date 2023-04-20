NFA buffer stock nearly depleted,may last less than 2 days–PBBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the existing rice buffer stock of the National Food Authority (NFA) has been nearly depleted and will now last for less than two days.

Marcos said the pandemic, typhoons and other calamities have greatly reduced the buffer stock, which should usually be good for at least nine days.

“Presently, the buffer stock of the NFA is [good for] one and a half days only. In case of a typhoon, we probably will not be able to give [any rice] after two to three days,” the President said in Filipino during an interview with reporters in Bulacan on Wednesday.

The government is banking on the ongoing harvest season, which may last until May, to replenish the NFA buffer stock, which the government uses during calamities, by buying from local rice farmers.

“We are watching and waiting to see what the production levels are going to be after the last planting season,” Marcos said.

“Once we start harvesting, we will no longer have any problem with the [rice] supply,” he added.

NFA earlier said the government needs 330,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to address the deficit in its buffer stock.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Monday the government is currently no longer considering importation to fill up the buffer stock of NFA due to legal issues.

Marcos, however, said the government may still consider importation during the so-called lean months until the next harvest season by September.

“It is in the dry part where we are waiting for the last planting to be harvested. So we will see. We may have to import. So that’s — we’re keeping that option open,” Marcos said.