DAR revives real-time monitoring tool for BARCs

TO keep the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) updated on issues and concerns related to the implementation of development intervention, projects, and livelihood programs nationwide, the agency is set to implement anew the real-time monitoring tool of its Barangay Agrarian Reform Committees (BARCs).

The monitoring tool is vital for the department to respond in a timely manner to any contingencies that may arise in the course of implementing its various basic rural infrastructure projects and livelihood programs.

“Our main concern is to get these projects and livelihood programs going smoothly and orderly and ensure that any issues and concerns that may arise will be addressed right away for the benefit of our agrarian reform beneficiaries [ARBs] to maximize their production and earning potentials,” DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said in a statement.

The real-time monitoring tool was first installed in May 2021 but was deactivated in the third quarter of 2022 due to issues and concerns relative to the generation of reports by the BARCs about those projects and programs.

DAR Undersecretary for Support Services Milagros Isabel Cristobal said the re-installation of the real-time monitoring tool helps ensure that the implementation of the projects is running on schedule and being carried out according to plans and specifications.

“This will help us avoid unwanted delays and shortcuts, which may cause more harm than good to our projects and programs and ultimately to our ARBs.”

Part of the DAR’s priority target for the year is to further strengthen the BARCs through various orientation programs aimed at enhancing their capacity as the DAR’s frontline services capable of delivering the tasks expected of them.

Besides monitoring the implementation of DAR projects and programs, the BARCs are also involved in settling agrarian-related conflicts on the ground, identification of qualified and legitimate beneficiaries, attesting to the accuracy of the initial mapping of beneficiaries’ farm lots, and coordination in the delivery of support services.