Koica, CAMP Asia, MinDato support durian industry

THE Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), led by country director Kim Eun-sub, witnessed the memorandum of understanding signing of the Center for Asian Mission for the Poor (CAMP) Asia and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) for the collaboration on the development of the agribusiness industry of Mindanao, particularly on assistance to durian producers in Davao.

The event on March 30 in Davao City was participated in by MinDA headed by Secretary Maria Belen Acosta, CAMP Asia president Rev. Lee Chul-yong and country director Cho Bu-young, University of the Philippines-Visayas chancellor Lyre Anni Murao, and partners from Davao City’s local government led by Councilor Marissa Abella, University of Southern Mindanao, Nagsasariling Lokal na Organisasyon sa Kanayunan-Mindanao, and durian producers from Davao City.

Supporting Mindanao development, Koica has granted 1.037 billion won to CAMP Asia under the “Sustainable Agricultural Environment Establishment through Durian Producer Cooperative Organization in Mindanao, Philippines” project. Implementers will provide technical assistance, empower cooperative organizations and assist in marketing, among others. Initial beneficiaries are durian producers in Barangays Manuel Guianga, Sirib, Tamayong and Wangan in Davao City.

According to Cho, the vision of the project includes the increase of farmers’ income, promotion of organic plantation adapted to climate change, and enhancement of community solidarity and collaborative governance.

Meanwhile, Acosta noted the strategic importance of durian industry and placing Davao and Mindanao as crucial durian exporters to the world: “The industry will provide economic benefits, and contribute to food security.”

In response, Kim remarked that “Koica will continue to support the development of agriculture in Mindanao through international organizations and public-private partnership [associates].”