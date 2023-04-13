Japanese ambassador pays homage to Filipino war vets on 81st Day of Valor

THE envoy of Japan offered his utmost respects to World War 2 veterans who, for him, greatly contributed to the peace and security enjoyed by Filipinos today.

On Monday, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa attended and delivered a speech at the 81st commemoration of the “Araw ng Kagitingan” at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan in the presence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., cabinet secretaries, senators, Governor Jose Garcia, Philippine government officials, United States Embassy representatives, and war veterans, among others.

There, Koshikawa conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fierce battle that occurred in Bataan during the Second World War.

He expressed the deep remorse felt by the Japanese people due to his country’s past actions, and concurrently affirmed their best wishes for everlasting peace and determination in upholding a law-based global order.

The ambassador mentioned that Japan, the Philippines, and the United States are now “mutually trusting partners working closely to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

He also said: “Japan seeks to prevent a repeat of the tragedies of war for the sake of future generations, amid [an increasingly severe global] security environment.”

Regarding the bilateral relationship between Japan and the Philippines, the Japanese diplomat said that both countries’ strategic partnership continues to deepen, as he referred to the fact that both Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas during the Chief Executive’s state visit to Japan in February.

Furthermore, citing Marcos’s remarks that Japan is “a most reliable partner in times of both crises and of prosperity,” Koshikawa conveyed his sincere hope to elevate both Japan-Philippines and Japan-Philippines-US ties to greater heights.

Image credits: Japanese Embassy





