10 women waste workers receive grants

Pasig City resident Rosabelle Obusan, 46, has been collecting and selling garbage since she was a small girl. She had dreamt of having her own junk shop, but lacked financial capital to do so.

Her wish became a reality when the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-Philippines) recently hosted a turnover ceremony at the University of the Philippines Bahay ng Alumni in Diliman, Quezon City.

Besides Obusan, nine other women grantees received their new equipment—side cars, cleaning tools, and safety gear—and financial grants to enhance their waste management businesses.

“Now I can finally get a business permit and a mayor’s permit to fulfill my dream. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I can finally start my business,” Obusan said.

The other grantees were May Mabunga, Marissa Gorpido, Michelle Glor, Marife Cabe, Joan Diaz, Rose Anne Salinas, Analyn Gerong, Kuh Restubog and Margarita Bartolo. The recipients came from Manila and Quezon City.

The equipment and grants were part of the Women in Waste Economic Empowerment program of the Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO) initiative under the United States Agency for International Development.

It was in partnership with WWF-Philippines and the Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines Inc. (CCFPI) as well as with Associated Resources for Management and Development Inc. and the EcoWaste Coalition’s Basic Business Empowerment Skills Training that is also funded by CCBO.

“It is impressive that women are part of our work to clean communities. It is our privilege to assist you and your families in our mission to achieve a world without waste. said CCFPI President Cecile Alcantara in her address.

Before receiving the grants, the women underwent empowerment training under BBEST and participated in a mentorship and pitching session to a panel. The grantees were selected based on the clarity, impact, and feasibility of their business idea, and the drive of the women to implement the business model.

Besides the formal turnover, one of the highlights of the event was a sharing session among the new grantees, with some new BBEST training graduates and other women waste workers who had received their grants a few months earlier.

The women entrepreneurs shared their experiences, answered questions from the group and also offered inspiring messages to motivate the new graduates to continue pursuing their ambitions for their businesses despite the challenges.