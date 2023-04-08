Ghost of Guimaras oil spill haunts PHL

As the recent oil spill continues to threaten coastal communities and marine ecosystems in Oriental Mindoro, Antique, Palawan and now, the Verde Island Passage, experts warn against the potential long-term impacts that will eventually take its toll on biodiversity and the fishing communities.

This validates fears expressed by leaders of various civil society organizations, nongovernment organizations and community-based organizations, which are demanding for government transparency, and accountability from the owner of MT Princess Empress that was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sunk off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on February 28.

Lessons from Guimaras

Citing lessons from past oil spills, including that in Guimaras on August 11, 2006, with the sinking of MT Solar 1 carrying 2,162,230 liters of bunker fuel oil that spilled and contaminated vast water bodies around the Guimaras island province, experts say it will take years, if not decades, for the affected plant and animal species, as well as their habitats, to fully recover and perform their important ecosystem functions, and, in the process, affect natural food production capacities.

Guimaras was severely affected by what is now known as the worst oil spill in the country’s history.

It caused fishing to stop for a year and affected marine sanctuaries and mangrove forests in three of the five municipalities of Guimaras.

Fishing was never the same in Guimaras after the oil spill that also reached the shores of Iloilo and Negros Occidental provinces.

Guimaras Strait, where the oil spill occurred, connects the Visayan Sea with the Sulu Sea—a rich fishing ground in the Western Visayas Region.

More than a decade after, Guimaras is still reeling from the oil spill.

But apparently as a lesson from the unfortunate incident, the province is staying away from dirty fossil fuel for good.

The provincial government implemented programs and projects to become an agri-ecotourism hub and a top producer of clean, renewable energy in Western Visayas.

Dire consequences

Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, vice president of nonprofit Oceana Philippines, said oil spills, including that in Guimaras, have dire consequences to coastal and marine ecosystems and it takes years, sometimes decades, before an affected area recovers from its adverse environmental impact.

“It’s not true that it takes only months. It takes years for affected areas to recover…before fishing activities can go back the way they used to be,” Ramos, an environmental lawyer told the BusinessMirror via telephone on April 3.

She lamented that it appears that the government should be more transparent by reporting the impact of the oil spill to properly address the problem.

“That’s why we are calling for transparency and accountability. While there is indeed a response, what we are seeing is not enough. We need a more aggressive response to this disaster,” she pointed out.

She said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources should step up its damage assessment of affected coastal and marine ecosystems and make the report public.

Unconditional support to fisherfolk

For his part, Fernando Hicap, Pambansang Lakas ng Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas national chairman, said the government as well as the owner of MT Princess Empress that sunk off Oriental Mindoro in February should provide unconditional support to fishermen who are affected by the oil spill.

Close to 19,000 fisherfolk in Oriental Mindoro alone were ordered to stop fishing on March 2 because of the oil spill, or days after oil from the sunken vessel started to reach the shores of Naujan and Pola, then slowly spread to other coastal towns in the province.

Citing what happened in Guimaras in 2006, Hicap noted that some fishermen and their families were left out by the government during the so-called relief operations.

“Some were not even on the master list of fishermen in their towns,” he said in Filipino.

In the case of the Oriental Mindoro oil spill, he said all coastal communities should receive unconditional support.

He added that even the wives and children of fishermen also help put food on the table and earn one way or the other from selling fish, gathering sea shells and other kinds of seafood, to drying fish to processing fish sauce or fish paste.

Effects to small organisms

At a webinar held by the University of the Philippines Visayas College of Sciences’ Division of Biological Sciences on March 29, Dr. Annabelle del Norte Campos, Dr. Resurreccion B. Sadaba and Prof. Marie Frances J. Nievales discussed how oil spills, focusing on Guimaras, could adversely affect flora and fauna.

Campos, in her study conducted at the Taklong Island National Marine Reserve (Tinmar) off Guimaras, underscored the importance of seagrass beds in providing food, shelter and habitat to fishes because of the presence of macrobenthos, or small organisms that live at the bottom of a body of water that are visible to the naked eye.

Tinmar covers an area of about 1,100 hectares, comprising the islands of Taklong and Tandog.

It has 25 hectares of seagrass beds, including the Kalaparan seagrass beds, wherein the study was conducted from 2005 to 2011. Tinmar experienced two disturbances during the study.

Campos said the massive oil spill in Guimaras on August 11, 2006, “the largest in the country,” has caused “extensive damage” to Tinmar.

She said some organisms were “severely affected” by the oil spill, and while there were “signs of recovery” years after the oil spill, she noted that “recovery varies depending on the organisms.”

Effects on ecosystem services

Meanwhile, in her presentation discussing “Oil Spill and Seagrass Meadows,” Nievales said 70 percent of all marine life in the ocean depends on seagrass beds, either as habitat, nursery, refuge, feeding ground, or spawning ground.

“There are many ways by which the ecosystem services found in seagrass meadows benefit people and other organisms,” she said.

Nievales explained that seagrass beds “support thousands of marine species, store carbon, improve water quality, protect coastlines, cycle nutrients, and create habitat corridors between coral reefs and mangroves.”

“Because seagrasses can survive warmer waters, they continue to provide habitat for other organisms, despite the rise in climate temperature as well as rise in sea level. So it is viewed that fisheries will become increasingly reliant on seagrasses, making it crucial for us in strengthening their protection and conservation,” she added.

While she noted that there was no smothering of intertidal seagrasses by washed-up oil, the impact on animals associated with seagrass beds is observed.

The direct mortality of animals, she noted, is due to fouling, asphyxiation and poisoning, while indirect mortality was observed due to the death of food sources and removal of habitats.

Among the observed deaths were of birds and small turtles that were covered by thick oil.

Effects on mangroves

Sadaba, discussing the effects of oil spills on mangroves, said the importance of mangroves cannot be overemphasized.

Mangroves, trees or large shrubs, including ferns and palms that grow on soft sediments in or adjacent to the intertidal zone of tropical and subtropical coasts, he said, support life, like coral and seagrass.

He said studies suggest that mangrove forests can support more than 1 ton per hectare per year of fish production.

He said short-term impacts of the oil spill in Guimaras in August 2006, as well as other areas affected by similar problems, can be observed during the first four months.

“Mangroves can be killed by heavy or viscous oil that covers its lenticels,” or raised pores in the stem of a woody plant that allows gas exchange between the atmosphere and the internal tissues, he said, describing it as a smothering effect.

It begins with the yellowing of the leaves, followed by partial to complete defoliation, and death of the plant, whether they are saplings, seedlings, or fully-grown trees.

In a telephone interview on April 3, Sadaba said recovery, could mean the recovery of the ecosystem or the habitat of the ecosystem.

“Normally, when you say, the ecosystem, it is when the mangroves is functioning the way it should be, then it can be said it has recovered,” he said.

However, he said an oil spill usually has long-term adverse impacts and often, some organisms die making recovery difficult, or failing to fully function the way healthy ecosystems should.

Sadaba explained in Filipino: “There are two impacts. Acute impacts and chronic impacts. Normally, the acute impact results in death. Depending on the species, some affected species may experience abnormal growth, eventually leading to their death.”

However, he said some areas they had observed showed that through natural processes, oil-impacted mangrove areas are able to recover better without human intervention.

He noted that sometimes, attempts to save the species through the use of dispersant or removal of parts of the trees like roots affected by oil, do more harm than good.

But he said oil spill-impacted areas need more time to recover than others.

He noted that in some areas in Guimaras, it took more than four years for the ecosystem to recover. This, he said, came after the mangroves started to grow back leaves, and started to produce seeds and saplings.

Image credits: PHILSA Image





