Vanessa Hudgens named PHL Global Tourism Ambassador

To help promote the country as a top tourist destination, the government has tapped digital influencer and Filipino-American actress Vanessa Anne Hudgens to become its new Global Tourism Ambassador.

Last Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. bestowed the recognition on Hudgens, who is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical film series, in Malacañang on Thursday.

Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano and Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco, Hudgens’ Filipina mother, Gina, and sister Stella attended the awarding ceremony.

Also present were private sector personalities such as PJ Lhuillier Group of Companies president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier and Vista Land and Lifescapes president and CEO Manuel Paolo Villar III.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the award was part of the “aggressive” branding campaign and marketing strategy of the OPACC and the DOT to boost the country’s tourists arrivals.

“The OPACC and DOT have selected Hudgens to become the Philippines’ Global Tourism Ambassador given her huge following on Instagram (49 million), Twitter (6.5 million), Facebook (17 million) and YouTube (239,000),” PCO said.

The OPACC and DOT is now eyeing producing a documentary highlighting how Hudgens reconnects with her Philippine roots, while promoting local tourist sites such as Intramuros, the National Museum and El Nido in Palawan.

“As a digital influencer, Hudgens is seen to take part in a range of future initiatives to promote the nation’s unique culture and assist the country in reaching a wider global audience, creating awareness and conveying the Philippine brand as a tourist destination,” PCO said.