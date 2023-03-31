Suspects’ statements link Rep. Teves in Gov. Degamo slay case – DOJ chief

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday revealed that almost all the suspects in custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have issued separate statements linking Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others last March 4.

However, Remulla said he would leave it up to the panel of prosecutors to decide whether to include Teves among those to be indicted for the horrific crime.

“It is there in the statements. The statements that were issued so far point to a certain involvement on his part. Nine or 10 statements that we hold on,” Remulla said when asked about the circumstances that show Teves’ alleged involvement in the Degamo slay case.

At least 10 suspects, mostly former soldiers, have surrendered to authorities and admitted either direct or vital participation in the crime.

They are now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) pending the result of the preliminary investigation on the murder charges and other criminal charges filed against them before the DOJ.

Degamo cleared on ‘Sendong’ fund

misuse 10 days after assassination

In a related development, the Supreme Court (SC) said it has cleared Governor Degamo of 11 counts of malversation through falsification of public documents and graft charges in connection with the alleged misuse of the province’s calamity funds amounting to P143.2 million in 2012.

The ruling was issued by the Court’s First Division on February 22, 2023 or 10 days before a group of armed men attacked and killed Degamo and eight others during a meeting with 4Ps beneficiaries inside the governor’s compound.

The 18-page SC resolution, however, was made public only on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

In the said resolution, the High Tribunal reversed and set aside, on the ground of double jeopardy, the resolutions issued by the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division denying Degamo and his co-petitioners motion seeking the summary dismissal of the charges filed against them by the Office of the Ombudsman. Degamo’s co-petitioners are provincial treasurer Danilo Mendez, provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes and private contractor Farouk Macarambon.

They filed four separate petitions assailing the Sandigabayan’s resolutions but these were ordered consolidated by the SC.

The case stemmed from a P480.7-million worth of Special Allotment and Release Order (SARO) that Degamo allegedly requested in 2012 for infrastructure projects after the province was ravaged by typhoon “Sendong” in December 2011.

Degamo was accused of conspiring with his co-respondents to disburse the total amount of P143.2 million from the P480.77 million calamity fund released to the province when in fact there were no funds for the disbursements because the said SARO had earlier been withdrawn by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on June 29, 2012.

In their consolidated petitions before the SC, Degamo and his co-petitioners argued that the Sandiganbayan should have granted their respective motions seeking the dismissal of the charges considering the similarity of the criminal informations before the Second and Third Division of the anti-graft court, which they claim will result in multiple prosecutions.

Remulla said he has not spoken to the prosecutors handling the preliminary investigation of the case and it would be up to them to assess the information available to them in connection with the killing.

‘Blue notice’ vs Teves

Meanwhile, the DOJ secretary said the government, through the NBI, would be asking the Interpol to issue a “blue notice” against Teves following his failure to return to the country amid allegations of his involvement in the Degamo killing.

Teves left the country last February 28 to undergo stem cell treatment in the United States and was supposed to return last March 9 based on the travel clearance issued by the House of Representatives.

However, Teves expressed apprehension to return to the country due to alleged threats to his life.

The House of Representative eventually imposed a 60-day suspension against the lawmaker due to his failure to comply with the ultimatum for his return.

Teves was given two deadlines to report to the House, the first deadline was on March 15 and then a 24-hour ultimatum issued last March 20.

A blue notice will alert member countries that Teves is under investigation for alleged commission of a crime.

This will allow them to collect additional information about his identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

“It means everywhere he passes he will be asked by the Interpol questions…I don’t know if they already file for a blue notice. I am not the NBI, it’s the NBI that puts out that arrangement with the Interpol,” Remulla explained.

Pryde’s waiver

Remulla also welcomed the decision of Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves to sign a waiver allowing the justice department to look into his bank accounts, phone records and emails in a bid to clear his name of any involvement in the Degamo killing.

Remulla said the NBI should secure the waiver so they can use it in its investigation.

“It can be useful. If there is really a waiver, then there is no need for a warrant to be able to [look into] his telephone calls, etc..,” Remulla said.

“There’s a little comfort in it. We don’t have to apply for a warrant for that. Otherwise, we would apply for a warrant,” the DOJ chief added.

But, Remulla said he is also hoping that the lawmaker will also issue his own waiver.

The Teveses are known political rivals of Degamo.

Legislative caretaker

Amid the ongoing two-month suspension of Rep. Teves for misconduct, House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez will serve as caretaker of the constituency of the embattled lawmaker.



In his Memorandum Order No. 19-017, Romualdez said he will remain as legislative caretaker until the 60-day suspension of Teves ends.



“In the interest of the people of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental, the undersigned shall act as the Legislative Caretaker of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental for the period 23 March 2023 to 22 May 2023,” Romualdez said. With Samuel P. Medenilla