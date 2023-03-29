South Korea promotes inclusive business in Northern Mindanao

byBusinessMirror
March 29, 2023
AMBASSADOR Kim (second from left) EMBASSY OF KOREA IN THE PHILIPPINES
WHILE in Northern Mindanao for a 400-metric ton (MT) rice turnover, Ambassador Kim In-chul of South Korea stopped by two world-leading Korean companies in Region 10.

On March 21 Kim visited the site of Daesang tapioca starch manufacturing facility in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, which is currently under construction and will start its operation in August.

The $20-million project will produce 33,000 tons of tapioca starch and 4,446 tons of tapioca residue annually. It will bring the cassava starch production capacity of the Philippines from 370,000 MT to 403,000 MT.

As the facility will need 500 tons of fresh cassava per day, the project is expected to benefit and empower local cassava farmers.

Kim also inspected the CJ Feed manufacturing plant in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. The plant produces 12,000 tons of its popular high-quality animal feed monthly. With the plant, the firm aids local farmers by procuring corn from them.

CJ Feed and Care built its first feed manufacturing plant in Bulacan in 1997, and expanded its business to Mindanao in 2018.

According to the South Korean Embassy, the companies serve as “inspiring stories of agricultural entrepreneurship in Northern Mindanao with their unwavering commitment to growing together with local communities. They will continue their endeavors to improve agricultural productivity and attain food security in the Philippines.”

Author
BusinessMirror

Germany, Energy Efficiency, solar energy firms seek biz opportunities

ON March 21 the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), in cooperation with the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) and Cold Chain Association of the Philippines (CCAP), organized the “Energy Efficiency and Solar for Buildings” conference, where over 100 German and Philippine industry experts, as well as government stakeholders, shared project opportunities and best practices.

byBusinessMirror
March 29, 2023
1 minute read

Sachet Economy

Ambassador Ilan Fluss recently visited “sari-sari” stores in Metro Manila and Bulacan, whose owners use Israeli technology to fast-track transactions within their respective supply chains, which include small stores and wholesale distributors.

byBusinessMirror
March 29, 2023
1 minute read

Improving Health, Sanitation

Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa signed on March 13 a grant contract for “The Construction of Rainwater Tanks to Provide Safe Water Supply and Sanitary Education to Prevent Infectious Diseases in Bohol with Frequent Droughts“ project with Japanese nongovernment organization “Ikaw-Ako.”

byBusinessMirror
March 29, 2023