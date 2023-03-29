Germany, Energy Efficiency, solar energy firms seek biz opportunities

ON March 21 the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), in cooperation with the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) and Cold Chain Association of the Philippines (CCAP), organized the “Energy Efficiency and Solar for Buildings” conference, where over 100 German and Philippine industry experts, as well as government stakeholders, shared project opportunities and best practices.

“The…German companies have the advanced technical know-how in the field of energy efficiency, and we are happy to provide the stage for them to connect with both key public and private stakeholders in the Philippines,” said GPCCI executive director Christopher Zimmer.

This business mission saw participation from five German firms and discussed the following topics: SolarNext AG (Systems Solutions in Regenerative Heat and Cooling Supply), MIG mbH (Thin Insulations and Smart Coatings), Hörmann KG (Fire-rated and Multi-purpose Door Solutions), eeaser GmbH (Energy Efficiency in Consultancy) and Ecoligo GmbH (Clean Energy Transition Solutions).

“Several German corporations are already involved in the industry of energy efficiency in the Philippines, and this delegation signals an increased potential and investor interest,” claimed GPCCI president Stefan Schmitz. “We are delighted to see more attention again from [them].”

Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance’s president Alexander Ablaza and the Department of Energy’s Energy Utilization Management Bureau director Patrick Aquino also participated.

“Aside from its cost-saving benefits, energy efficiency is one of the most labor-intensive activities in the energy sector,” according to Ablaza. “There is a huge potential for investment opportunities [which] can generate more green jobs.”

“Our vision [is] to have renewable energy plus energy efficiency to attain energy sustainability,” affirmed Aquino. “We are currently developing policies that will effectively implement the intended goals of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.”

In the following days the German delegation will further explore partnership potentials with Philippine counterparts through business-to-business meetings, project site visits, and other business networking activities.

The conference was part of the business delegation in the Philippines for German companies in the fields of energy efficiency and renewable-energy industry from March 20 to 24. It was organized in cooperation with Eclareon, and is part of the German Energy Solutions Initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.