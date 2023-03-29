Batangas City Grand Terminal holds perfume-making training for women

THE Batangas City Grand Terminal conducted a one-day livelihood seminar entitled “Serbisyo at Kabuhayan Para sa Kababaihan: An Actual Perfume-Making,” held on March 24, 2023, at Batangas City Grand Terminal, Barangay Alangilan, Batangas City.

Thirty women from different barangays of Batangas City were selected to participate in the training. They were given hands-on experience with the proper techniques in perfume making. The training was designed to provide women with necessary skills to start their small perfume businesses, which can serve as a source of livelihood for them and their families.

Led by Ms. Angelika Rose Gado, marketing officer of Batangas City Grand Terminal and Ms. Cristy D. Villamor, officer-in-charge, the activity was conducted in partnership with Batangas City Agriculture. Ms. Glomaria Ramos, Administrative Aide IV, served as the facilitator for the training.

The activity was a success, with participants expressing their appreciation. “The training had been very helpful for us, attendees, to start a small business. I am happy and thankful to the management of Batangas City Grand Terminal for hosting a training like this. Indeed, the management is not just here to do business, but also supports different advocacies to help people thrive and succeed,” Beverly Leyesa shared.

The “Serbisyo at Kabuhayan Para sa Kababaihan” is an annual livelihood activity of the Batangas City Grand Terminal providing support to women and empowering them to become agents of change.

Batangas City Grand Terminal is a multi-purpose transport terminal and complex that serves as a hub for travelers going to, from and passing through Batangas City. It is developed and operated by the Batangas Ventures Properties and Management Corp.

Located at a 42,320 square meter property along Diversion Road, Barangay Alangilan, Batangas City, which is partly owned by the city government of Batangas, the Batangas City Grand Terminal is comprised of the terminal proper, which caters to buses, jeepneys, UV Express and other public transportation; a commercial space that will soon accommodate restaurants, food stalls and other business establishments; and, a parking space for private vehicles.