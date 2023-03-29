ISOC Land to turn over presold units in Q2

PRIVATELY-held realtor ISOC Land Inc. announced last Wednesday the turnover of pre-sold units at one of six mid-rise vertical residences within its 2-hectare mix-used project will start next month.

Located along the main thoroughfare of Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue in Parañaque City, this is the first mid-income residential condominium project in the country registered with the US Green Building Council.

In an online interview, ISOC Land Vice President and Business Unit Head May V. Lopez told the BusinessMirror that the initial phase of the project called “I-Land Residences Sucat” has a total inventory of 1,260 units.

According to Lopez, there are 308 units in “Lime Tower,” (first building), 476 units in “Olive Tower” (second) and 476 units in “Sage Tower” (third).

Lopez said Lime Tower, which is 83-percent complete, is 85-percent sold. “Olive Tower” is 80-percent sold and “Sage Tower” is 20-percent sold, she added.

The firm’s recent top-off shows the company’s “commitment and capability to deliver on its promise of ‘the home of the future’ to our buyers and homeowners despite the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jess Chua Jr., group president of ISOC Holdings Inc., the parent firm of ISOC Land.

“We target to commence unit turnover to residents and unit owners by the second quarter of the year,” Chua said during the top-off ceremonies held in the first week of March.

To date, the developer has already received massive acceptance and absorption in all the three condos.

Lopez said that in just over three years since launching the project in February 2020, “and during the pandemic at that, we have enjoyed immense positive reception and take-up across the three residential towers we have opened to buyers.”

“We take this as an encouraging indicator that Filipino home seekers appreciate the unique value proposition of sustainable living that we offer, and that Filipino families are more than ready to shift to the green revolution in everyday living,” she added.

The vertical community boasts of 60-percent greenery and open spaces. It incorporates water- and energy-savings features that make sustainability an everyday lifestyle for its residents and homeowners.

The overall design of the buildings also maximizes natural light and ventilation that ensure the health and well-being of its occupants.

With its strategic location, it’s near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Makati Central Business District and other major commercial and support establishments.

I-Land Residences Sucat is the maiden offering of ISOC Land, an independent mid-income real estate developer dedicated to develop sustainable properties.

Its projects include “I-Land Bay Plaza,” a 12-story green office building vying for silver LEED certification, located along Diosdado Macapagal Avenue, Pasay City.