The upward movement with Movements

You know what they say about it being better the second time around.

American emo band Movements’ second album No Good Left to Give placed better in the Billboard album charts (#171 as opposed to their debut Feel Something that hit #190). So much for the dreaded sophomore slump.

And there’s their Southeast Asian tour where they played three packed dates in Australia and two more in Singapore before landing in the Philippines (courtesy of Sleeping Boy Collective).

Once more, Movements performed at the 123 Block – the old one along Pioneer Street and the new one along Shaw Boulevard. Their first show in 2018 drew about 300 people. This one – a whopping 1,700.

And vocalist Patrick Miranda noticed it.

“We’re lucky,” he opined. “We not only survived the global lockdown (due to the Covid-19 virus), but we came out of it as a band… better.”

If Feel Something was a bittersweet masterpiece to ageing as well as mental and physical illnesses, No Good Left to Give centers more on relationships… albeit with an 80s and 90s touch.

While the band does not abandon their emo sound that has endeared them to fans everywhere, one cannot help but notice how The Cure, Duran Duran, and even a band like Cactus World News influenced the album that came out in 2020.

“You aren’t far from what you think the album’s influences are,” admitted guitarist Ira George. “We revisited that time (when we weren’t born yet) and discovered the great music then. I’d say that it changed the way we approached our guitar work, our music in general.”

Touring as well.

They are certainly happy to not only be back in Manila but to also be able to tour.

“We’re a band from Orange County, California,” pointed out drummer Spencer York, and we just played for our community and the areas around us. Getting around has made us realize that our music is appreciated everywhere.”

This from a band that after one live performance was signed to a recording contract by Fearless Records.

“I think it is great that our music has resonated with a large audience out there,” added Miranda who was only 19 years of age when Feel Something was released.

“Just as the music that we grew up listening to meant something to us, we are proud that our music means something to the kids of today. If it influences them the same way it did to us, then the world will be a better place with great music.”

Miranda was also referring to their cover of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” for the first volume of Songs That Saved My Life.

“My point exactly,” Patrick said.

And the crowd that pogoed, sang along, and cheered to their music this past Sunday, March 26, was exactly what the band hoped for. “I love the energy,” enthused Miranda time and again during the show.

“We love it out here,” said York, who was celebrating his birthday. “Great reception to us as a band and our music. People are warm and friendly. We love it.”

“We got a new album coming out soon,” summed up George. “Hopefully, we can continue this surge of ours. Something we never thought of when we were starting out. It’s great.”

